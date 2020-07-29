A man was arrested Tuesday for suspected drug trafficking after The Athens County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) executed a search warrant at his residence in The Plains.
Chaz Jones, 28, of The Plains, was arrested at 30 Roy Ave., located near North Plains Road, for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities seized “bulk amounts” of what is thought to be heroin and drug paraphernalia that's suspected to be related to methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office release stated.
Law enforcement also recovered digital scales, nearly $500 cash and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the release.
Jones was taken to The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident, and the Sheriff’s Office expects to bring additional charges against him once lab results return for the substances found at the residence.
