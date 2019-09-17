The mascot for a festival that just attracted 9,000 attendees to Lake Snowden this past weekend remained missing Tuesday night, the apparent victim of larceny. Yes, the giant pawpaw puppet, patron saint of the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, is gone.
Word first got out around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the Facebook page for the Ohio Pawpaw Festival posted the following message:
MISSING. The Giant Pawpaw. Tall, with green skin, a brown stem, yellow pulp and several seeds. Last seen at the 2019 Ohio Pawpaw Festival, at Lake Snowden, on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Missed terribly by the Baby Pawpaw. Please message here or email pawpawfest@gmail.com with any information leading to its safe return.
All joking aside, we really do want this lovingly handcrafted puppet back. If you saw anything, please tell us. So many have enjoyed the Giant Pawpaw over the years.
Chris Chmiel and Michelle Gorman, the couple who founded and oversee the long-running festival (21st edition ended Sunday), in a Facebook message said that Hocking College security and festival staff searched for the puppet on Sunday but to no avail. Gorman said they'll probably call the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
In the Facebook message, she said she suspects theft or vandalism. "I don't see how it could be 'lost.' But I could see it being found damaged/destroyed. Seems like a tough thing to steal and transport out of the park."
Gorman suggested the pawpaw puppet has seen some bumps in the road. "People have abused it over the years and we've had to repair it several times. There's one (or two) bad pawpaws ruining it for the rest of us!"
Gorman described the providence of the giant pawpaw puppet. "Local artist Kelly Shaw made it probably about 10 years ago (not really sure though). It's definitely an intricate, one-of-a kind costume. Countless volunteers have worn the suit, and who knows how many folks have taken selfies and other fun photos with it." She repeated that "anyone with intel" can email pawpawfest@gmail.com or send a Facebook message.
