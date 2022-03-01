By Shei Sanchez
For The NEWS
Some people choose to leave their home countries to create a better life for themselves, for education or for employment. Others leave their homes, not because they had the freedom to, but because their safety depended on it.
In Athens County, local support goes beyond its borders, and advocacy for immigrant rights has been gaining more momentum in recent years.
“We are very aware and appreciative of the fact that we are building on decades of local people welcoming newcomers to our community and/or helping them along whatever is their next step,” said Debbie Schmieding, president of the Athens United Immigrant Support Project (AUISP), a community organization fighting for justice within the U.S. immigration system.
According to the International Rescue Committee, there are currently 68.5 million men, women and children who fled their countries because of war, persecution and political upheaval.
Among these are asylum seekers — people who left their homeland to obtain international protection from life-threatening situations, but are still awaiting legal recognition as refugees.
Asylum seekers, who are not undocumented immigrants, must cross a border into another country to apply for protection. Seeking asylum is a human right.
Refugees are different in that they were uprooted, often with little warning, from their home countries, and had no choice but to escape in order to survive. Refugees have a right to international protection and receive support from aid agencies.
It is common that individuals and families find themselves stuck at the border or in detention, oftentimes in unsafe conditions, without access to proper shelter, clean water or legal aid.
In 2019, Zach Reizes, one of AUISP’s original founders, spent a week in the U.S.-Mexico border working with asylum seekers waiting for their asylum claims in detention centers. He returned to Athens impassioned and spurred to find ways to better support asylees. Later that year, AUISP was officially formed.
One of the ways asylees can be supported is through sponsorship, which is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security. Sponsorships not only strengthen the chances of asylees being released from detention. They also help build a support system for newcomers to the U.S.
Sponsors are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents who support asylees in various capacities for about a year. They provide asylees with a safe, comfortable place to sleep, as well as have the financial means to provide basic necessities such as food, clothing and transportation. Sponsors also assist asylees on any legal proceedings.
“We have sponsored around 20 individuals and families from seven different countries,” said AUISP member Kerri Shaw. “Several of them are African countries.”
They started with one-on-one sponsorships, but family sponsorships began to emerge. “These are called community sponsorships,” Shaw explained.
The family didn’t live with any of the sponsors. Instead, sponsors paid for rent so the family can live on their own and receive wrap-around services. Community volunteers in Athens were also involved.
“People found out, and they pitched in,” said Shaw, who is also a lead connector with the national group, Asylum Seekers Sponsorship Project. ASSP provides extensive information on the asylum and sponsorship process.
“Because of their connection with ASSP, AUISP has been asked to speak with other groups who are interested in doing community sponsorships around the country,” Shaw said.
This model of community sponsorship is what Athens is built for, where local action from both sponsors and volunteers find tangible resources to help individuals and families attain asylum.
Sponsorship is also important because asylees aren’t eligible for a work permit for 365 days. Even if they are released from detention, they cannot legally work.
“By having a sponsor, they can get the process moving and get basic things taken care of during that critical first year,” Shaw continued.
“The country was going in the wrong direction, and I didn’t want to be someone who didn’t do anything,” said Athens resident Vicky Mattson.
After getting in touch with Shaw and AUISP, Vicky and Kevin Mattson became sponsors to a young woman named Mayi from Kampala, Uganda.
“We’re so happy we got Mayi,” Vicky said. “She was also happy to be out of ICE prisons.” ICE is the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
Besides helping Mayi with basic needs, the Mattsons also assisted Mayi with her statement to obtain asylum. For Kevin, it was the hardest part of their time together as it revealed the darker sides of human nature.
“There were a lot of difficult and bad experiences to recount,” Kevin added. “It was remarkable that Mayi remained hopeful despite the brutality and peril she experienced.”
Mayi, 29, was recently granted asylum and is now living and working on the west coast. She sought asylum when her life became endangered in her home country. Uganda does not tolerate people of the LGBT community, who continue to face discrimination. Acts of violence and brutality against LGBT individuals are not uncommon in this country.
“It was very difficult,” Mayi said. “I had a double life.”
Mayi stayed with Vicky and Kevin for almost a year during the pandemic in 2020. “They were very welcoming, very enthusiastic. We had cooking sessions and I learned over 40 different recipes.”
Sponsorships also bring about friendships and open new worlds for both the sponsee and the sponsor.
“Mayi and I are still good friends,” Vicky said. “I was the first person she called when she got asylum.”
The ripple effect of relationship building with asylees goes far and wide.
“The willingness of everyone (to help) isn’t charity. It’s the whole network of relationships across sponsees and organizations,” said Shaw.
In fact, partnerships with other organizations and groups are part and parcel of helping asylees, as the nature of this work involves networking. AUISP has developed relationships with different immigration firms throughout the state and across the country.
Among AUISP’s state partners include Tikkun Farm in Cincinnati, AMIS (Americans Making Immigrants Safe) in Cleveland, Miami Valley Immigrant Coalition, and Columbus Bus Depot volunteers.
They have also worked with several faith-based social services in Athens, such as the Lutheran Church, Christ the King and United Campus Ministry.
“I think we have been in a good landing spot where people can get acclimated to the U.S. culture and be guided through processes,” Shaw said. “When they’re ready, they can move on to the next leg of their journey.”
When asked about advice for those seeking asylum, Mayi didn’t hesitate: “You’ve got to be patient. When you come here, everything is different. The process of getting asylum is so long. Accept that this is what it is. But it will have an end, and it will be good.”
For more information on AUISP and sponsorships, visit www.auisp.org or their Facebook page.
Shei Sanchez is a writer, photographer and teacher who lives on a farm in Stewart, Ohio.
