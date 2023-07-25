NELSONVILLE — Becca Lachman was the first person to voice her support for Athens County Public Libraries’ policies and programming choices regarding a Pride Month exhibit.
“I would like to speak today as a library patron, a parent and as a practicing Christian,” Lachman said to the large crowd gathered July 19 at the library system’s Board of Trustees meeting at the Nelsonville Library. “I grew up in homogenous, strict, religious community. Specifically, as a girl in a Mennonite home and church, I did not have access to information about things like my own body, sexual identities or topics like consent that would have made my life healthier, fuller and safer as I aged. It wasn't until a public library opened in the town over for mine in eighth grade that I was able to start navigating big questions around how my identity and beliefs might differ from others.”
Lachman continued, “Though my parents didn't strongly control what I checked out, we would talk about what we were reading or watching and how it encouraged or challenged our worldview. That ability to read widely and to ask questions has kept me connected to both my family and my faith tradition. I'm happy to say that I went from hearing about the moral and spiritual dangers of Harry Potter from a pulpit in the late 1990s to hearing a whole sermon about the Gospels as illustrated by Harry Potter. A few years ago, when my toddler started asking questions about her body and other bodies around her, I freaked out a little bit. I wanted our family to have the information, language and examples I didn't have access to growing up. So where did I look first?”
Lachman answered — the public library.
“I looked at the picture book collection available through our libraries, did some more research, and put in an additional SOS purchase suggestion list, knowing I'd have at least some of those titles in hand within a few weeks, and I did. One of those books has been formally questioned by another library patron regarding its appropriateness for young children. There are items in our libraries I don't agree with either, or want my child to read or view, but I welcome those conversations with her when she does, and I can't imagine parenting without access to all that a public library offers.”
Lachman’s speech was greeted with loud applause before other patrons spoke against censorship and in favor of policies that embrace an open-minded inclusive point of view.
The outrage was sparked a few letters to the editor in the Athens News that suggested the library system was promoting a “gay agenda” with displays in June during Pride Month.
During Pride Month, libraries displayed LGBTQ+ literature the same as the system does with other topics such as Black History Month in February or Women’s History Month in March.
Elias Jablonski thanked the Library Board for refusing to concede to bigotry.
“Thank you to our librarians for keeping our public spaces safe for everyone by holding fast and refusing to concede to bigotry,” he said. “Growing up queer in an extremely queer-phobic school where the F slur was tossed out daily, like it was a greeting, it would've made things so much easier and healthier for me if I had access to literature at school or my library that showed me that I wasn't the freak show that I labeled myself and that isn't a unique experience.”
Jablonski continued, “I'm sure there are more people in this room who would tell you the same. To all my queer brothers, sisters and siblings who may feel despondent over the recent attacks on our libraries, books aren't going anywhere, the Pride Month displays aren't going anywhere, Pride Month isn't going anywhere because we aren't going anywhere.”
A mother to three children, Stephanie Hunter spoke about the library’s importance.
“I'd like to say first and foremost that as a person who takes her three children to the library multiple times a week, I'm really happy with the current state of the public library,” she said. “In my opinion as a dedicated library user, this board is doing a great job and I hope you'll continue to do so for many years to come. I particularly love the summer programming this year. It's been excellent.”
Hunter then drove her point home about the library being an open and welcoming place.
“The rainbow flags in the public library are not hurting anyone — not children, not adults," she said. "These flags do not change the reality that already exists. Everyone is welcome at the public library and removing them won't end that. But I think everyone here already knows that. And that, of course, reveals the real problem, hinted at in the recent letters to the editor, not that there are rainbow flags, but that there are rainbow people, not shamed and shunned into hiding, but using the public library to borrow books while not conforming to other people's religions.”
Hunter said everyone has just much right to enjoy public space as much as anyone else.
“No one is being hurt by a rainbow flag, but everyone mad about it or being made face that in our great free country, people of all kinds have the right to enjoy public space just as much as anyone else."
As to being inclusive, Hunter said, “Human rights are not up for debate here. So today I ask the Board to please continue what you're doing, the books, the programming, the flags, and in turn, my family will keep visiting and my kids will keep playing with all the other kids who show up, whoever they are, whatever their background, whoever their parents are because the library is and always has been, and always will be a welcoming place for everyone who isn't actively trying to destroy it. And if anyone in this room just thought to yourself, well, that's not welcoming to me, why don't you go and have a good think about that.”
There was loud applause when the ACPL trustees unanimously approved a response to the appropriateness of Pride displays in the library.
Trustee Steve Cox said the board supports the library’s administration and staff as he recalled the controversial book “Catcher in the Rye” as it relates to the current issue.
“Librarians back in my day had to make the brave decision to keep ‘Catcher in the Rye’ on the book shelves,” he said. “Librarians had to make the courageous decision to open the doors to people of color. The people that did that advanced our country. I’m very proud of the development that our library has done in their policies concerning inclusiveness in our community, our whole community. And I appreciate everything our administration has done to stand up to everything going on.”
ACPL director Nick Tepe read a statement to the crowd about the library’s programming choices.
“Displays about timely topics in the libraries are a way of promoting that we have resources available on the topic, and to highlight items in our collection that our librarians believe will be of immediate interest to patrons using the libraries,” he said. “As such they fall within our library programs and collection development policies.”
Citing the library’s collection development policy, Tepe said, “Every person has the right of access to every shade of authoritative opinion on every subject at varying levels of difficulty, complexity and length. It is not the place of the Library to exclude any opinion merely because it is unorthodox or unpopular. The Board also believes that all people have the right to form their own opinions after reading, hearing or viewing materials suiting them for their own purposes, without interference by persons or groups who may wish to ban or prohibit some materials.”
Tepe said the library has not received any letters or voicemails complaining about the programming choices.
“This all started with letters to the editor regarding Pride displays at the library. And I prepared a formal response to those concerns, despite the fact that I still have not received a formal complaint directly from any of the members of the community who raised these concerns. We have received some direct complaints from the community on other topics, which we are addressing with those members of the community. But thus far, I still have not received any word from the people who raised these initial concerns.”
Tepe gave an impassioned speech embracing the library’s ideals, policies and programming choices.
“I have said to many people for many years that if you want to know what your community is really like, come to the library because everybody comes to the library,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your background is, what your socioeconomic background is, what race you are, what gender you are, what your sexuality is, what your religion is, whether you’re a conservative or a liberal. Everybody uses the library and it is our job to serve the entire community.”
Tepe continued, “What that means is that we have to provide resources, we have to provide materials, programming, all of the things that the library provides to every member of the community. And frankly, I think we do a really good job of that.”
Tepe’s message to the community is that everyone is welcome and that the library will not discriminate against anyone.
“I wanted to ensure everyone heard was that the library is here to serve everyone in the community, and we will not exclude any particular group or viewpoint solely because others may object to it,” he said. “So if any person or group feels that they are not being represented in the library we need to hear from them what they want to see included in the library, and we will find a way to deliver that within our policies and guidelines.”
Of the 17 people who spoke in support of the library, not one person voiced any opposition to the library’s policies.
Rebecca Dale is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who moved to Athens County more than 20 years ago.
“I’m here to show appreciation and support for the Athens Public Libraries and the board members and all the amazing librarians and staff that make our libraries such joyful and inclusive places,” said Dale, a retired librarian who served with the Youngstown Public Library system. “I want all the children and adults in my life to always have access to any book or resource they need and to feel seen, safe and accepted for who they are.”
Dale continued, “Book banning and censorship of expression are very opposite of liberty. They’re undemocratic. They’re un-American. Public libraries serve the public. That’s all of us. And that’s going to bring conflict because some people will always believe that their righteousness trumps the rights of the rest of us. It doesn’t. So please don’t let a vocal minority take away the rights of the rest of us to find welcoming spaces and the books and resources we need in our public libraries. Censorship of people and ideas is something that happens in totalitarian countries that should never happen in Athens County or anywhere else in America.”
