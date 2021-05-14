Nelsonville Police

A file photo of several Nelsonville Police Department cruisers from 2018.

An Athens County teenager was charged in connection to the March death of a Nelsonville boy.

Mason Platt, 14, of Nelsonville, was charged Friday in Athens County Juvenile Court with reckless homicide, a news release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

“Platt is accused of recklessly causing the death of Eli Spangler by playing with a firearm,” according to the news release.

Spangler, 11, of Nelsonville, was killed on March 6 at a home in the city. Nelsonville Police Department officers were dispatched early that morning in response to reports of a juvenile being shot.

Police at the time arrived at a residence on Walnut Street in Nelsonville and began performing CPR on Spangler until Athens County EMS and Nelsonville Fire Department arrived and took over treatment. The boy was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch filed the charges Friday after an investigation into Spangler’s death was conducted by the Nelsonville Police Department and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

The reckless homicide charge in juvenile court would be a third-degree felony if charged as an adult.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a news release that the charging decision was delayed pending the result of an autopsy.

He added in the release that the case remains under investigation and that additional charges against other people could be forthcoming.

A hearing in the case is scheduled with Athens County Juvenile Court Judge Zach Saunders for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

