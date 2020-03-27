The city of Athens and other local partners are collecting information from Athens County business owners about how they've been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and government efforts to mitigate its spread.
Local business owners can fill out the Google Form located at this link.
The survey was created by the Athens County Economic Development Council, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Athens’ planning office.
“Your responses will help us identify opportunities for financial relief and prepare advocacy materials to inform state & federal stimulus packages that will help Athens County recover from implications of the COVID-19 outbreak,” a post on the city of Athens’ Facebook page reads.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has also posted a business toolkit online that shares some help available for businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson during a brief interview Friday encouraged all local businesses to take the survey.
He added that he planned to speak with U.S. House Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) today (Friday).
“That’s information that I’ll have ready to discuss with the congressman this afternoon,” Patterson said. “So he’s aware of the level of impact and hopefully ways in which the stimulus package can help offset some of those challenges that our local businesses are having.”
The U.S. House voted to approve that stimulus package today which, among other aid relating to the coronavirus, would provide a $1,200 stimulus check to Americans earning under $75,000 a year. For qualifying couples who file their federal income taxes jointly, they'd receive $2,400 in most cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.