A local family orders bagel-wiches through Bagel Street Deli’s front window Monday on Court Street in Athens despite the closure of BSD’s dining room. Photo by Conor Morris.

The city of Athens and other local partners are collecting information from Athens County business owners about how they've been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and government efforts to mitigate its spread.

Local business owners can fill out the Google Form located at this link.

The survey was created by the Athens County Economic Development Council, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Athens’ planning office.

“Your responses will help us identify opportunities for financial relief and prepare advocacy materials to inform state & federal stimulus packages that will help Athens County recover from implications of the COVID-19 outbreak,” a post on the city of Athens’ Facebook page reads.

The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has also posted a business toolkit online that shares some help available for businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson during a brief interview Friday encouraged all local businesses to take the survey.

He added that he planned to speak with U.S. House Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) today (Friday).

“That’s information that I’ll have ready to discuss with the congressman this afternoon,” Patterson said. “So he’s aware of the level of impact and hopefully ways in which the stimulus package can help offset some of those challenges that our local businesses are having.”

The U.S. House voted to approve that stimulus package today which, among other aid relating to the coronavirus, would provide a $1,200 stimulus check to Americans earning under $75,000 a year. For qualifying couples who file their federal income taxes jointly, they'd receive $2,400 in most cases.

