Athens City School District’s superintendent emailed parents of West Elementary students Monday evening, warning them that the district mistakenly used a full-strength disinfectant – which should have been diluted, but wasn’t – to clean the school amid concerns over flu season.

Supt. Tom Gibbs wrote in the email that potential symptoms of extended exposure to the disinfectant – Hillyard’s Q.T.3 cleaning product, with several kinds of ammonium chloride listed as active ingredients – include red or otherwise irritated skin, headaches and nausea.

“The members of our team are very concerned this error was made,” Gibbs wrote. “Please accept our sincere apologies. We are in the process of wiping down all surfaces tonight to assure no additional exposure is of concern for school tomorrow.”

Gibbs said in an interview noon Tuesday that after consultation with the Athens City-County Health Department and Hillyard, the Missouri-based manufacturer of the product, he believes the School District did everything necessary to ensure the school building was safe for school today (Tuesday), including washing all surfaces that were sprayed with the disinfectant.

Those actions, according to a letter to be issued to parents Tuesday afternoon provided by Gibbs, included:

• "Contacted Hillyard to determine clean-up procedure."

• "Notified families to make sure they were aware they should monitor for symptoms."

• "Followed the cleaning protocol prescribed by the manufacturer."
 
• "Called poison control to determine if any other actions were necessary."
 
Gibbs added that school district regularly uses "chemical sanitizer and food-safe sanitizers for cleaning" on a routine basis.
 
"However this product was a more potent chemical disinfectant," Gibbs wrote. "I have directed my Maintenance Supervisor to no longer use this particular product."

Jack Pepper, administrator for the Athens City-County Health Department, said Tuesday afternoon that from what he understands from the disinfectant's manufacturer and the School District, the building is safe to occupy.

However, he did add that the Health Department has sent staff to West Elementary to conduct further testing for the presence of the disinfectant this afternoon. He said the Ohio EPA and other partners are providing aid to the Health Department on this matter.
 
Two parents told The NEWS this morning (Tuesday) they are keeping their children home from school until they can get further assurance on the safety of sending them back to school. Other parents expressed concern about the incident on social media Tuesday morning as well. The school building has been open yesterday and today.

Gibbs wrote that all families are encouraged to wash their children’s backpacks, clothing and other items that they took to school on Monday. He also encourage the parents to have their children take a shower and rinse any red/irritated areas for at least 15-20 minutes, and keep a look-out for any other symptoms.

“Do not hesitate to seek medical treatment if needed,” Gibbs wrote.

Megan Macartney, an Athens resident with two children attending East Elementary, said she’s keeping her children home until a third party can verify the safety of the school.

“Yesterday my son was made to ‘wipe off the sticky stuff’ on his desk,” Macartney said in a brief interview over Facebook Tuesday. “And that his classroom smelled bad, so the teacher opened the window. His teacher was also not aware of the situation until later. He told me that he ‘sat in sticky stuff,’ and when he went to get in the shower, I noticed that his backside was very red.”

Suzanne Mitchell, the mother of a third-grader at West Elementary, similarly said Tuesday that she’s keeping her daughter home until the local Health Department, state EPA or other third-party agency verifies the safety of the school.

Gibbs added that if anybody or their child has been negatively impacted by the situation, they should contact him at tgibbs@athenscsd.org to “share with me the description of the injury/illness and any treatment sought.”

