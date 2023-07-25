Athens Sunrise Rotary recently awarded $1000 to the PRISM LGBTQ+ Youth Art Program. The program provides local youth a welcoming and inclusive space to learn and express themselves.
Program Coordinator Lacey Rogers, who is also director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the City of Athens, remarked while accepting the funds that the program provides opportunities for local youth to learn about the arts. The program meets every Wednesday at 29 Park Place in Athens.
Since 2017, Athens Sunrise Rotary has hosted a monthly happy hour, Drafts for a Difference, partnering with local charities and breweries. The event benefiting PRISM was hosted at Devil’s Kettle Brewing which agreed to donate $1 for every draft beer sold during the event. The donation was later matched by Athens Sunrise Rotary. The long-running community event has generated more than $35,000 for charities over the past six years.
Athens Sunrise Rotary is a local affiliate of Rotary International, a service organization which boasts $1.4M members globally. Athens Sunrise Rotary is partnering with Devil’s Kettle to host another installment of Drafts for a Difference on Aug. 2, benefitting Friends of the Shelter Dogs.
Athens Sunrise Rotary meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. in the backroom of Donkey Coffee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.