Athens Sunrise Rotary makes donation

PRISM Program Coordinator Lacey Rogers (left) and Athens Sunrise Rotary President Kendra Green hold a donation check that the civic organization gave to PRISM for its LGBTQ+ Youth Art Program.

 Photo provided by Athens Sunrise Rotary

Athens Sunrise Rotary recently awarded $1000 to the PRISM LGBTQ+ Youth Art Program. The program provides local youth a welcoming and inclusive space to learn and express themselves.

Program Coordinator Lacey Rogers, who is also director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the City of Athens, remarked while accepting the funds that the program provides opportunities for local youth to learn about the arts. The program meets every Wednesday at 29 Park Place in Athens.


  

