Contrary to what some might assume, most food/restaurant critics don’t enjoy writing negative reviews. I know I certainly don’t. But over the weekend, I experienced a level of service at a local restaurant that was so subpar that I felt compelled to take my poison out of storage.
The restaurant was Ray’s Harvest House. Located at 5580 E. Clinton St., Albany, it’s a place I’ve heard many good things about over the years. Plus, whenever I drive by this establishment, the parking lot is always full of cars. Therefore, I thought my man and I would be in for a pleasant experience.
When we arrived late in the afternoon, the place was busy. Since no one greeted us at the door, we assumed that customers were to seat themselves, which is fine by me. Then, after a few minutes, someone came over and asked if we wanted menus.
It would have been nice if the server introduced themselves from the get-go. When they didn’t, I got a strange feeling in my gut that we were in for a not-so-pleasant experience.
At first, the server seemed like they knew what they were doing. This person took our drink orders, and when they returned, they asked if we needed a few minutes to review the menu, which I always appreciate. When my man had a few questions about what he was considering ordering, the server very politely gave him all the information he needed to make his selection.
He had a burger and fries, and I ordered the Sunday Special — a roast turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and a roll.
Beyond this point, things got very shady, very fast. First, the server delivered our food without any silverware, which is an easy mistake to make, especially if you’re new to waiting tables. Once they made up for that oversight, they seemed to forget we existed.
As for our meals, my man raved about his burger. He likes his meat well done — but not crispy on the edges — and that’s exactly how his burger was served. He also raved about the steak fries he got, which he described as “the best fries in all Athens County!”
I got generous portions of both white and dark meat, real mashed potatoes and homemade stuffing. I was more than pleased with my meal, which is something I would have gladly shared with our server if they had returned to ask if the food was to our liking.
As soon as we were finished, we pushed our plates to the end of the table and contemplated ordering some dessert. At that moment, I saw our server coming our way. I presumed they were coming to take away plates and to ask if there was anything else we needed.
Instead, she headed for the front door and made no eye contact with either of us. Then, I noticed that she had a set of keys in her hand. For a moment, I assumed that she needed to go to her car to get something or make a phone call, and afterward, she would be right back.
When I heard a car’s engine turn over outside, I looked out the window to discover that our server was in the process of driving away.
I immediately turned to my man and said, “I think our server just ghosted us?” Sadly, I was right because they never returned, not even to give us our check.
Back when I was waiting tables, the protocol was if you absolutely had to leave the restaurant and still had customers sitting in your section; you informed them you had to leave. Next, you asked if they needed anything before you took off and at least ensured they had their check.
If customers had just finished eating and wanted dessert, you fulfilled their request and then introduced them to the server, who would fill in for you after you left.
Sadly, neither of those scenarios played out during our stay at Ray’s Harvest House.
When no one else checked on us or even handed us our check, we just decided to leave. So I went up to the front counter, told the person behind it what we had ordered, and paid the check.
However, while we were eating, I observed how the other server there treated the restaurant’s patrons. I was very impressed by how this person treated their customers, which included them asking before they cleared their plates and offering them dessert.
In fact, a man, sitting almost directly across from our booth, ordered the same thing I did. He seemed to be having a good time and even thanked his server for the wonderful meal she had just served him.
It was ironic how two people could go to the same restaurant and order the same thing but end up having two very different experiences.
Judging from the professional and courteous manner in which the other server treated their customers, someone trained this person well. So, this might have been a case of us getting the “one bad apple” of a server in an establishment where so many other people know what they’re doing.
Furthermore, I hope my review doesn’t motivate the restaurant owner to fire our server. Instead, I hope my comments serve as a wake-up call and inspire this person to take their job more seriously.
As I mentioned earlier, I don’t like writing negative restaurant reviews. But, if I were a restaurant owner, and someone working at my establishment was treating customers poorly, I would hope that someone would say something to me before my business started to suffer.
Would I dine at Ray’s Harvest House again? Yes, I most definitely would. The food there really was excellent, and the prices were reasonable. But, after my last experience there, I would be more inclined to get takeout.
Ray’s Harvest House is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. To place a takeout order, call (740) 698-0333.
