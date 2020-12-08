Stuart’s Opera House will virtually celebrate a decade of it’s annual “A Night with the Legends” fundraising event on Saturday where community members preform iconic songs to raise money for the venue.
A video of the event, expected to feature past “Legends” performers reminiscing about their favorite moments over the years with one another, will premiere on the opera house’s YouTube channel and on its website.
The video will also feature noteworthy performances from throughout the decade, including Sharell Arocho-Wise, Angela Blair, Melissa Brobeck, Alex Couladis, Otis Crockron, Demetre Evans, Roger Gilmore, Annah Korpi, Bill L’Heureux, Giles Lee, Scott McDonald, jw Smith, Graham Stewart, Tanyah Stone, Andy Stone Stephanie Tikkanen, Stephen Valentine, Michael Weiser, Joann Wolfe and Bill Rawlins with the iconic Legends Band.
The venue closed its doors in March amid the pandemic, leaving it to rely on fundraisers to stay afloat. The Nelsonville Music Festival, another major annual event produced by the opera house, was also conducted virtually this past summer with the intent of raising money to help bolster its finances.
