Stuart’s Opera House’s virtual “Spoken & Heard” literary event this month will feature poet Alison Joseph and author Wesley Browne.
The event, hosted by Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour, will be streamed Thursday Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on the opera house’s Facebook page, but those who want to participate in the discussion portions of the event can register for a Zoom seminar.
Joseph lives, writes, and teaches in Carbondale, Illinois, where she is a faculty member at Southern Illinois University. Her poetry collection, Confessions of a Barefaced Woman, was a finalist for the NAACP image award in poetry and won the Feathered Quill Book Award.
Her newest books include Lexicon, The Last Human Heart, Smart Pretender and Corporal Muse. Her chapbooks Any Proper Weave and Professional Happiness will be released sometime this year. She is the widow of poet, editor, and writer Jon Tribble.
Browne is the founder and host of Pages & Pints Reading Series at Apollo Pizza in Richmond, Kentucky.
He lives with his wife and two sons in Madison County where he practices law, co-owns and helps manage local restaurants and a music venue, and coaches sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.