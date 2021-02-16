February Spoken and Heard

February’s Spoken and  Heard event will feature Allison Joseph and Wesley Brown. Photo provided

Stuart’s Opera House’s virtual “Spoken & Heard” literary event this month will feature poet Alison Joseph and author Wesley Browne.

The event, hosted by Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour, will be streamed Thursday Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on the opera house’s Facebook page, but those who want to participate in the discussion portions of the event can register for a Zoom seminar.

Joseph lives, writes, and teaches in Carbondale, Illinois, where she is a faculty member at Southern Illinois University. Her poetry collection, Confessions of a Barefaced Woman, was a finalist for the NAACP image award in poetry and won the Feathered Quill Book Award.

Her newest books include Lexicon, The Last Human Heart, Smart Pretender and Corporal Muse. Her chapbooks Any Proper Weave and Professional Happiness will be released sometime this year. She is the widow of poet, editor, and writer Jon Tribble.

Browne is the founder and host of Pages & Pints Reading Series at Apollo Pizza in Richmond, Kentucky.

He lives with his wife and two sons in Madison County where he practices law, co-owns and helps manage local restaurants and a music venue, and coaches sports.

