The Athens County Commissioners, faced with the U.S. Rt. 50 West sewer project’s rising costs, on Thursday decided to accept a recommendation from the project engineer to re-bid the project, divided into three smaller pieces, while potentially jettisoning some of the outlying neighborhoods in the project area.
For now, the Commissioners have decided against abandoning the long-planned project altogether. That had been an option cited by Commissioners Lenny Eliason and Chris Chmiel after no contractors bid on the overall project during the bid opening on March 10.
This major sewer project, encompassing a number of rural subdivisions and other residences and businesses in the U.S. Rt. 50/Ohio Rt. 32 corridor to the southwest of Athens, has been on Athens County’s radar for 25 years. In 1995, the state EPA sent a notice to the county, detailing environmental concerns related to the use of septic-tank systems in those areas. The project would be served by the sewage treatment plant in the city of Athens.
Prior to changes recommended by Kyle Schwieterman, lead engineer with HDR Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm conducting design work for the project (and accepted by the county Commissioners), it would have served 1,290 customers, including neighborhoods along and branching from Radford and Ervin Roads, both to the north of U.S. Rt. 50.
However, Schwieterman recommended dropping 100 users from the project area, to reduce the overall costs. Those are in the Nurad Road area (nine users), Glen (10 users), Beechwood Estates (29 users), the Beechwood area/Ervin Road (five users), Edgewood (16 users), and Whitland (31 users). These areas, according to the engineer, “are the most inefficient areas when looking at a construction cost per user.”
Commissioner Eliason said a decision on whether to plan work on the three parts of the main project simultaneously or in phases has yet to be made. “They could be done together or phased; it will depend on the winning bidder,” he sad. If it’s done in section, Eliason added, that could extend the project timeline longer than the planned two years.
Other changes recommended by the engineer (and accepted by the Commissioners) in the planned rebidding of the project include:
• Extend the bid duration from four to six weeks to allow more time to compile quotes.
• Ease the requirements for backfill on township roads that need to be repaved, so that “native, non-granular backfill” is used instead of more expensive shipped-in granular fill.
• Create alternate bid items for a variety of components, including manhole/wet-well coatings and generators, and modify specs for other components to allow for less expensive options. Various other technical modifications are recommended.
As for the alternate bid areas, mentioned earlier in this article, Schwieterman recommended that they only be constructed “if the total bid costs come in under the funding costs… Those areas are all at the end of service areas and could be non-performed without impacting the rest of the project.”
The recommendation also held out the possibility of “moving additional high construction cost/user ‘fringe’ areas out of the main bid package.”
The Rt. 50 West project has been approved to receive $14.3 million as a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and another $14.5 million in funding from the USDA as a 40-year loan with 2 percent interest. The overall project cost was estimated at $34.5 million, which includes engineering, legal and land acquisition expenses on top of construction. The construction part of the overall cost was estimated at $26.6 million.
The USDA approved the project plans early last month.
Interest rates have been declining recently, so that could save costs, too, according to the Commissioners and Schwieterman. The rates could be 1.625 percent or lower.
As part of his presentation on Thursday, Schwieterman outlined reasons that contractors declined to bid on the overall project. They include:
• The project was too big for a company to complete in the two-year construction period.
• The bid duration of four weeks wasn’t enough time for companies to compile all the necessary information and submit bids. Other projects were seeking bids at the same time, so that also made it difficult to compile bids.
• “The project was coming in over 10 percent of the construction cost estimate and would not be awardable…” Therefore, companies didn’t want to reveal their costs to their competitors.
• The requirement for granular backfill in roadways raised the project costs (the cost of the backfill but also having to truck it in and out, with concerns over trucking impact on adjacent pavement).
• Various other technical components that raised the costs.
Under the plans in place as of last week, users in the sewer district would pay no property tax assessments but would have to pay a monthly “user fee” for the service, estimated at around $68 monthly. Some of that would go toward debt retirement.
They’ll also have to pay one-time costs for tying into the system and abandoning their septic systems. Those combined costs previously were estimated at $2,500, though the expense will vary according to “property features.” In some cases, with a longer distance between the main sewer line and the home, or the necessity for a deeper trench, the cost could be considerably higher.
It’s the expense to homeowners that could be the sticking point if the cost of the projects increases, resulting in a hike in their expected costs.
As for whether the ongoing coronavirus crisis might scrap the Rt. 50 sewer project, Eliason said last week that he doubts it. “These kinds of projects wouldn’t be scrapped because of the current events taking place; there is too much invested in the project at the moment,” he said.
However, Chmiel said in a separate email Wednesday that he’s not so sure. “I’d say that what we are going through right now (COVID-19) is going to have a ripple impact on every part of society. This decision will undoubtedly be affected as well. It will be interesting to see how this affects the bidding process.”
I suggest the county rethink this whole project, including dump the whole project. Bids wer coming in over the projected cost, which says that materials and labor are more costly then when this project was first thought of. The residential cost of $68.00 is a joke, because inflation will raise this cost to the to the homeowner over time, especially when Athens raises its charge to process the waste coming form this area. The county has over a million dollars invested in the design of this project, however, the burden is becoming too great for all parties to proceed
