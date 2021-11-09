Athens City Council passed an ordinance in special session on Monday that steeply increases the penalties for illegally vending on the street.
The new ordinance, introduced by council member Jeffrey Risner, would increase the penalties for vendors who are found guilty of vending without a license or in places not designated for street vending.
Under the new ordinance, the penalty for a second offense of vending without a license includes jail time — starting at a maximum of 30 days in jail — and increases with each subsequent offense. The maximum sentence for repeated offenses is up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $750 fine.
Currently, city code enforcers can issue repeated minor misdemeanor penalty, which carries a fine of up to $150.
The ordinance passed 6-1. Council member Ben Ziff voted no, citing concerns about the steepness of the penalty for multiple infractions.
Risner said the ordinance is intended to compel vendors to abide by city code.
"It's just a matter of following the law and if council feels the laws are inadequate to cover such situations — we are constitutionally obligated to change it," Risner said.
License to vend?
The vote comes after weeks of deliberation between the city and a food truck operator who said the city was trying to punish his business. At the Nov. 1 council meeting, food truck owner and operator James Wanke voiced his concerns about what he said was an effort by city administration to target his business and run the remaining food trucks out of business.
Wanke, whose family also owns Silver Serpent Exotic Gifts and several other businesses, said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit his food truck business hard. The city’s attitude toward food trucks is restrictive and has run the industry out of town, he said. The downfall of local food vending is not from a lack of business, he said, but a “lack of access” to vending spaces where customers are.
Mayor Steve Patterson said after the Nov. 1 council meeting that the city has designated vending spaces on Union Street by the College Green; Armory Street, at the far north end of Court Street; and on South Congress Street. Chapter 11.04.13 of the city code, however, states that the only designated vending spaces are those on "East Union Street between Court Street and College Street" and that "no vending shall take place anywhere else on the public streets in the City of Athens."
Desperate to reach customers, Wanke said, he began setting his food truck up in front of Casa Nueva on West State Street at night to gain more business, with the consent of Casa Nueva (operating only when Casa is not serving food) and the landlord of the building.
“It’s clear the community in this part of Athens doesn’t have an issue with this and I would question the motivation of anyone who does,” Wanke said.
Wanke has been cited repeatedly in the past two months for operating the Hot Shots Food Truck without a license. According to the Athens County Municipal Court docket, Wanke received 14 street vending citations in October and November. Four of the cases were resolved in late October, when Wanke was convicted on three charges of operating without a license, Athens City Prosecutor Tracy Meeks said.
He has been unable to obtain a license for his food truck because it is longer than the city code limit of 20 feet, he said. Athens Code Enforcement Director David Riggs could not be reached for comment. However, Riggs told The Post that Wanke’s food truck was measured to be over 28 feet.
“We just expect vendors to follow the rules,” Meeks said. Patterson also has said that Wanke and his business should follow the process to vend in authorized spaces within the city.
During the Nov. 1 council meeting, Wanke accused Risner, Patterson and Athens Law Director Lisa Eliason of “leading an attempt” to punish his family’s businesses.
Wanke said the city has been uncooperative and his family’s requests for dialogue with Patterson have been ignored. His family has even offered to install vendor parking in front of the Silver Serpent on Court Street, he said, but was been rebuffed.
“This would actually help people,” Wanke said. “But the change you’re supporting isn’t good for anybody. It’s not good for small businesses, it’s not good for local businesses, not good for Athens citizens, not good for working-class Americans."
The increased penalties are not designed to be punitive against Wanke specifically, Risner said, but rather to address a concern of noncompliance with city code. Risner told The Post that the ordinance was encouraged by Patterson and Athens City Services Safety Director Andy Stone.
“The issue to me is that following the law is following the law,” Risner said. “That seems to be the issue with (Wanke) — is that he is not. If you insist on breaking the law, then there should be consequences.”
Risner said after the meeting that he would personally like to see more vending on Court Street, but that vendors need to act within the bounds of the law. However, he said the decision to act on street vending lies with the administration. But when asked about the issue, Patterson said that responsibility fell to Council.
Wanke said he feels stuck between a rock and a hard place: He can either shut down the truck and take away his employee’s source of income or operate without a license that, he said, the city will not grant him.
Athens City Law Director Lisa Eliason said Wanke had applied for another license last week and was rejected. She added she would like to see them get a variance for operating with a longer food truck, but they first need to apply for a variance through the Athens Code Enforcement.
According to The Post, the cost to request a variance is $75 plus advertising costs. A vending license is $125 per month.
“I would like to see him apply for the variance,” Eliason said.
In good faith
Monday night, Wanke said told council that he was facing the court for all the charges, which he said demonstrated his sincere desire to see the law changed.
“I’m open to conversations and am working hard to find fair solutions where other vendors can possibly set up at night outside (Silver Serpent) on Court Street,” Wanke said. “And I would like to formally request a sponsorship from (a member of council) to help me make this change happen.”
Alex Schwartz, an employee with Wanke’s family businesses, also spoke against the ordinance during the Nov. 8 meeting, saying he hoped the city would revisit the issues Wanke had brought to council. Several council members have expressed interest in doing so.
Schwartz and Wanke both encouraged City Council to table the resolution until a solution could be reached.
“If it has to go through, I hope that it goes through in the spirit of ‘Let’s take a look at this and see what can continue to make this better and more equitable for people,'” Schwartz said.
Ziff said after the meeting that he voted against the ordinance because he does not believe the infraction merits the possibility of jail time for successive offenses.
“I don’t feel it’s right to potentially put someone in jail for 30 days, simply for selling goods where they aren’t supposed to, twice in a two year period,” Ziff said in a message.
Council Member Micah McCarey said following the Nov. 1 meeting that he would be interested in taking an earnest look at the state of food truck vending in Athens. He said he recalls his first experience with The Burrito Buggy food truck in Athens and has noticed their absence from Uptown.
He added it appears the pandemic was a significant factor in the decline of food trucks in Athens.
“But when citizens present concerns that there may be regulations that also impede our ability to support food trucks, then understanding what those concerns are and what we can do to make sure people in the future can have the first meal kind of Burrito Buggy experience can do so,” McCarey said.
Council Member Arian Smedley said during the meeting that she supported the ordinance to increase penalties, but “would welcome any reevaluation of the current status of the vending situation in Athens."
Not the first go-round
Council Member Sam Crowl said Council formed an ad-hoc committee on street vending in 2018 to address vendors' concerns aroused by changes to the vending ordiance proposed by former Council Member Pat McGee.
Crowl said the group met monthly for four to five months, but for “numerous reasons,” including what he said was a lack of a “diversity of voices” coming from street vendors, there was a “sticking point” with what the city proposed and the vendors wanted.
“So we really couldn’t find common ground between those two sides,” Crowl said.
Damon Krane, a food truck operator and former candidate for Athens mayor and city council, was a member of the ad-hoc group. He said Crowl stopped holding the meetings without providing him an explanation.
Krane said he supported Wanke in his effort to change the law.
Wanke told The Athens NEWS in an October interview that Krane was the only person who appeared concerned with their issue, and would come by to discuss it with them.
Crowl added that one change that came out of the vending ad-hoc group was to switch the vending license from a yearly to monthly payment, allowing vendors to choose their months of operation. That change was approved in December 2018.
Krane said he was interested in seeing new spaces for vendors away from Union Street, which Krane said no longer drew crowds. He added that what he and other vendors proposed was not "free-range vending," but nighttime availability near the intersection of Mill and Court streets. The New Political reported in 2019 that Crowl said it did not appear the city administration was in favor of expanding the availability.
Crowl said he was open to additional dialogue between the city, vendors and businesses on Court Street.
“I would be happy to open the dialogue once again with vendors,” Crowl said.
