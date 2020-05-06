According to the new Stay Safe Ohio Order, all employees are required to wear face coverings, if it is medically possible, according to a news release from the Ohio Health Department.
Strong recommendations have been made to the general public to wear a face covering when out but that’s not required, the release said. Some stores may require customers to wear face coverings when inside in their business, but that’s a choice left for each business to determine, the release said.
For more information about how to safely put on and take off a face cover, watch the educational video on the health department website, https://www.athenspublichealth.org/get_more_help/COVID-19.php.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that cloth face covers should:
• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• include multiple layers of fabric.
• allow for breathing without restriction.
• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Face coverings can be created simply with clean cloth materials, such as an old T-shirt, tea towels or cotton fabric scraps, the release said. Ear loops can be created with pieces of elastic, hair ties or other strips of fabric. There are simple no-sew patterns for creating a face covering at home on the CDC website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. A face cover is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.
The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Ohio Department of Health updates the states numbers everyday at 2 p.m. For Athens-specific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431 or visit the Athens City-County Health Department website www.athenspublichealth.org and Facebook page, twitter@acchd_oh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
