Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday the extension of the statewide curfew order to Jan. 2, 2021.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was originally passed on Nov. 17 and took affect on Nov. 19, It does not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care.
“The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy,” the governor’s office said in a November press release. “Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.”
The approaching holiday season raises concerns in terms of COVID-19 transmission, DeWine said during his Thursday press conference.
State health officials, including Jody Gerome, associate dean of curriculum at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, joined the conversation to list off recommended protocol the holidays: staying at home, wearing a face mask, keeping interactions short and staying apart, washing your hands, working from home when possible, celebrating in small gatherings, refraining from eating or drinking with anyone outside your household and limiting travel.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 2,502 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 645 are active, and 1,851 are recovered, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Six total deaths are associated with the virus in Athens County, with two of the total fatalities being reported this week. One was a female aged 80 or older and a male age 70-79. The date of death listed for the female fatality is Nov. 20; the date of death for the male fatality is listed as “unknown” in Ohio Department of Health's summary data, but the male is listed as having a hospital admission date of Nov. 17.
Previously reported were three fatalities among men in the 60-69 age bracket and one death of a woman in the 70-79 age bracket were reported.
Young people ages 0-19 and 20-29 make up the vast majority of confirmed and probable cases in Athens County. Other age groups have experienced growth in cases as health leaders previously reported that the county has experienced community spread that cannot be linked back to OU students.
Athens County, for the third week in a row, was classified as a Level 3 or “red” county in the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.
DeWine in July unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, the warning system that measures the severity of the virus in Ohio’s counties by several case indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
Athens County has triggered five of the seven indicators under the alert system: new cases per capita, new cases increase, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, outpatient visits and emergency department visits.
The county had 379 new cases reported over the past two weeks, the system reported. Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 89.19 percent. The system also reported that emergency department visits in the county had a seven-day average of 5.43 as of Dec. 8. Also as of Dec. 8, outpatient visits in the county had a seven-day average of 25.57.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread,” while Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread,” according to ODH. Multiple counties in Ohio are classified as Level 4, the most severe public health advisory, including Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit counties.
