Inspired after reading a story published in The Athens News about county employee salaries from January of 1982, this newspaper reached out to county Auditor Jill Thompson for the current list of salaries for elected officeholders and others.
Thompson explained the factors that determine how much these officials are paid.
And for those readers who may be interested in knowing how much county officials were paid 40 years ago, that information is posted at the end of the story.
State statute determines the salaries for elected county officials.
Thompson said elected officials’ pay increases are the cost of living adjustment. There is no other pay increase or raise provided.
Thompson said commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders and treasurers receive a cost of living adjustment of 1.75 percent that started in 2021 and continues through 2028. Prosecutors, judges and sheriffs receive a COLA of 1.75 percent that began in 2020 and continues through 2028. Board of elections members generally receive a 1.75 percent COLA from 2019 through to 2028, with some exceptions.
Thompson said there was a considerable period of time that county elected officials did not have a cost of living increase.
Thompson said pay adjustments for elected and appointed officials have been much discussed within the General Assembly in recent years. She said the last compensation adjustment of local officials occurred in 2015 via House Bill 64.
This legislation provided two years of five percent increases for county commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders, treasurers, board of election members and township officials.
Judges, prosecutors and sheriffs received four years of five percent raises in HB 64.
“Following HB 64’s enactment, momentum remained in the legislature to address state elected official compensation as well as provide parity increases across county offices and a cost of living adjustment,” Thompson said. “It was (with) Senate Bill 296 that these compensation adjustments were enacted.”
SB 296 is a public benefits bill, which provides enhanced death benefits and insurance access to the survivors of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. Thompson said SB 296 also served as the legislative vehicle for the state and local official compensation adjustments.
Thompson said after back and forth discussions between the Senate and House, a compensation package addressing state and local officials was amended into SB 296 in the House Finance Committee. The bill passed the House and the Senate concurred with the House’s changes.
Thompson said that then-Governor John Kasich vetoed the bill, but the House and the Senate voted to override the governor’s vote in the closing days of the 132nd General Assembly.
Thompson said county elected officials cannot get an in-term raise (judges are not included in this provision.) Therefore, she said that if there is a pay bill, a county elected official will not qualify for the increase until they are successful in their next election, she said.
Thompson said the previous pay bill resulted in a salary class reduction and also a cost of living through 2008. She said there was not another pay bill until SB 296. That means that county elected officials did not get a pay increase for that interim period. The next CAB was in 2015.
The result was that Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason and Thompson both went longer without a raise than other elected officials due to the timing of their elections.
Thompson said there was a pay bill in 2000 (HB 712) that provided cost of living increases to most officials through 2008. The next pay bill (HB 64) was not effective for current elected officials in-term. That meant that those officials elected in 2016 would get the benefit in 2017, except for Thompson and Eliason, who were on the ballot in 2018 and therefore did not receive the benefit until 2019.
“This was the longest stretch during my tenure where we did not have a cost of living increase – 2009 – 2019. The next paybill was SB 296,” Thompson said.
SB 296 creates compensation parity for county elected officials by providing commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders and treasurers with two years of five percent increases taking place in calendar years 2019 and 2020. These two years of increases align these officials with judges, prosecutors, and sheriffs who received four years of increases in H.B. 64 from the 131st General Assembly.
Worth noting, the compensation of common pleas judges is paid by both the state and the county, according to state statute. The county pays an amount equal to 18 cents per capital. This dollar amount may not be less than $14,000 based on the official latest federal census. County’s fixed share is $35,000.
Salary for municipal court judge comes from three sources: state, county and town. County's share of the municipal judge's salary is $25,300.
Senate Bill 296 provides judges with a 1.75 percent cost of living adjustment that began in 2020 and continues through calendar year 2028, according to statute. These increases are calculated based on the total salary payable to the judge, exclusive of any amounts payable to state law, but added to the state’s portion of the judge’s compensation.
On that note, judges, not the statute, set the compensation of magistrates. The magistrates are not elected.
Also, judges only have one pay class, whereas other elected officials are divided into 6 pay classes, Thompson said.
Blast from the past
Here is how much elected officials earned in 1982, according to the Athens News.
• County Commissioners (3): $17,600
• Auditor Pete Couladis: $22,000
• Sheriff Robert Allen: $19,750
• Treasurer Dick Coe: $17,064
• Prosecutor Mike Ward: $25,250
• Common Pleas Court Judge William Rowland: $45,239
• Juvenile Court Judge Robert Jones: $45,239
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Company.
