A contractor working with the Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resource Management began digging into Athens history last Thursday (Sept. 12).
Digging, literally.
The contractor, Altier Bros, Inc., of Corning, Ohio, is working with the Oil and Gas Division to drain and plug an old, abandoned (“orphan”) salt-water well that dates back to the early to mid-1800s.
In an interview in April, Bob Heady, director of engineering and public works for the city of Athens, explained that of 16 active city-owned wells that pump drinking water from underground aquifers to the city’s Water Treatment Plant, one could be in danger of contamination from the leakage of the old salt-water well.
The well is located near the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway just north of Athens close to the eastern end of Armitage Road. The Hocking River flows past nearby as well.
Heady explained in April that the city discovered the old well, made with a wrought-iron casing, after samples of water from two monitoring wells nearby showed high levels of chlorine. The city traced the source of the contamination to the long-abandoned salt-water well.
The monitoring wells, Heady said, are pipes drilled about 50 feet into the earth that draw water from the city’s freshwater sources for testing purposes.
Heady said the old brine well likely has been out of commission since the 1800s, and is probably left over from the salt-works operation (Armitage Saltworks) that once worked in the area.
“They distilled the water off of it to make salt,” Heady said. Salt was widely used at the time as a way to preserve food before modern preservation techniques came into practice. The salt was loaded onto trains that passed the operation on Armitage Road.
Though the age and depth of the well is not known (300-500 feet deep according to the Oil & Gas staffers at Thursday’s event), nor is the nature of the plug that should have stopped it from leaking, officials do know that that the well’s contents are seeping out of the well, creating what Heady called a “salt plume” underground that is inching closer to the water source used by the city. “It’s not to our well yet,” Heady said in April, “...(but it) could contaminate our drinking water” if not addressed. “…Also, it’s bleeding a little bit of natural gas,” Heady added, specifically methane.
Staffers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Oil and Gas Management were on on-site late Thursday morning (Sept. 12) to explain the situation to local media. They talked about the process of draining and plugging the orphan salt well, as Altier Bros. workers began the flushing and draining process in the background, and also how the salt-well project is funded by the state’s Orphan Well Program.
That Legislature-approved program is funded and operated in order to plug “idle and orphaned wells… and correcting conditions that cause imminent health or safety risks,” according to a fact sheet handed out at the media event Thursday.
However, notably, the Oil & Gas Division staffers at the event said this Athens salt-well cleanup project so far is the only one of its kind in the state. All the rest are targeting orphan oil and gas wells, of which (as of March 2019), Ohio had 911 under inventory, with 19 in Athens County.
There’s likely many, many more, according to the Oil & Gas Division’s fact sheet, since some 280,000 oil and natural gas wells have been drilled in Ohio since the 1880s.
Since 2013 when $2.2 million was allocated to the Orphan Well Program and 10 abandoned oil or gas wells were plugged, the program’s funding has swelled to $13.6 million this year. The budget is projected to continue growing, to a projected goal of $28.17 million in 2021.
The substantial increase in funding began in 2018 with the passage of House Bill 225, which increased funding for the Orphan Well Program from 14% of the revenue allocated to the oil and gas well fund the previous year to 30% in 2018 and each year thereafter. The overall fund includes money collected by the Oil & Gas Division, including permit fees, fines, severance taxes, etc. In Fiscal Year 2019, which ended in July, according to the fact sheet, 75 orphan wells were plugged; those are included in the total of 153 under contract to be taken care of and charged off against FY19.
The Armitage Road salt-well project should be completed by the middle to end of next week, said Adam Schroeder, public information for the Oil & Gas Division. – Reporting in April by then Athens NEWS reporter Kayla Beard was used in this story.
"$28.17 million in 2021" for this "legislature approved program". So this is tax dollars being used to clean up industry owned and abandoned wells gone wild. What's wrong with this picture?
