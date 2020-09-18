An Athens Bar was cited Friday by a division of The Ohio State Highway Patrol for violating public health requirements the previous night by serving alcohol after hours.
The Pigskin Bar and Grille received an administrative citation for after hours consumption after agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU), which investigates suspected illegal activity in bars, visited about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday and saw through the front windows patrons drinking beers and bartenders still serving alcohol, according to a news release.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order in July prohibiting bars from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. in an effort to slow spread of the coronavirus.
Last month, Pawpurr’s Bar received an administrative citation for disorderly activity after the Athens Police Department received a complaint of a large crowd at the bar. OUI agents entered and witnessed more than 40 patrons standing at the bar either consuming alcohol or waiting to purchase drinks.
Stephen’s On Court, The Crystal and The CI all received administrative citations earlier in August for flouting public health orders as the result of an investigation conducted by OIU into a fatal crash that occurred early in the morning on the Fourth of July.
During their investigation into the crash, authorities watched surveillance video captured at all three bars and were able to determine each had violated Ohio Department of Health orders on the night of the crash, according to a news release issued at the time.
Each of these cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
