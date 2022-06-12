Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance hosted a spectacular drag queen show as part of Athens County's Pride Week festivities on Saturday, June 11 at the Eclipse Company Store.

There was a giant turnout for the annual show that featured nine queens – artists all – who traveled to Athens from near and far from places such as Columbus and Huntington, West Virginia.

To see a video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYDEGu6clQM

