The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen is a participant of the annual March for Meals campaign.
The region’s Foodbank, a service of Hocking-Perry-Athens Community Action (HAPCAP) is also coordinating multiple food distributions throughout March, taking place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank distribution center in Logan. Community members residing in Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington Counties who are within 230 percent of the poverty level are eligible for these distributions.
March for Meals is a national event that celebrates the anniversary of the passage of the Older Americans Act, which made programming such as Meals on Wheels possible. The celebration specifically commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.
To celebrate the success and importance of these programs, the Foodbank is offering social media volunteer opportunities for those interested in lending their voice to senior issues.
The Foodbank’s Meals on Wheels program adapted to overcome hurdles created by the pandemic, one of which being feelings of isolation reported among the region’s senior population.
“Our drivers care deeply for their seniors, and they’ve been able to chat through windows, front doors, and we’ll even make phone calls to check on them,” said Ben Isham, Senior Nutrition Specialist at the Foodbank, in a press release.
Isham notes that as feelings of isolation have increased, so has the need for nutrition.
“In the last year, we have experienced a 41 percent increase in the demand for our services in Hocking and Athens County,” said Ben Isham, Senior Nutrition Specialist at the Foodbank. “This is on top of the food insecurity that already existed in this area, but we are lucky to serve a community that is so supportive of our work.”
The Foodbank’s Meals on Wheels program serves Athens and Hocking Counties. Routes are covered three days a week where drivers deliver meals to home-bound seniors, according to a Foodbank press release.
The program served 60,563 meals through food delivery and Congregate Dining in 2020, and to keep up with the increased demand, the Foodbank is expecting to serve more meals through 2021, the press release stated.
The Meals on Wheels program currently serves approximately 280 seniors. The Foodbank carefully coordinates its meal preparation and delivery by taking into account the individual needs of each senior, according to the release. In addition to meal deliveries, seniors also receive a safety and wellness check, as their Meals on Wheels drivers may be the only person they see on a regular basis.
For more information on how you can virtually volunteer, contribute or advocate on behalf ofr the seniors in Hocking and Athens County this March, visit www.hapcap.org, or email Lauren Flum, Media and Communications VISTA for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at lauren.flum@hapcap.org.
