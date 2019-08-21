Some West Side residents of Athens are upset over changes made recently to parking and traffic flow on Central Avenue in front of West Elementary School.
The main issue is that West is seeing a significant influx of students this year as the Athens City School District has closed East Elementary in order to demolish and renovate that building as part of a long-term facilities renewal plan.
With school set to start today (Thursday), the parking changes prohibit parking on the west side of Central Avenue in front of the school between Clarke and West State streets; a barrier “set up in the southbound lane to allow for bus pickup, with two-lane traffic relegated to the northbound lane; and severe limitations on parking between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the east side of Central Avenue between Clarke and West State streets. Additionally, parking will be restricted on a portion of West State Street not far from the entrance to the Athens Garden Apartments to allow a drop-off area for parents (where a stairway is located leading up to West Elementary).
Sean Parson, vice president of the Athens City School Board, and school Supt. Tom Gibbs both said in brief interviews Wednesday that the measures are meant to protect the safety of students as they are picked up and dropped off by buses in the area. They said the school district is encouraging parents either to have their children use the bus; to ride-share with other families if they plan on dropping off their children; and to drop their children off on West State Street at the location mentioned above, away from the bus drop-off area on Central Avenue.
“The more students we can get on buses, the better,” Gibbs said, adding that the city and school district are trying to redirect as much traffic as possible away from Central Avenue while school is in session.
Parson said law enforcement will be present in the area to help the drop-offs go as safely as possible. He added that it’s dangerous to have small children walking on the street without a crossing guard, especially if they’re walking in between the buses when they’ve been dropped off on Central Avenue.
Gibbs explained that these changes are necessary because of the added population of East Elementary students. Still, he said that he and the city both are hoping the changes will be as “temporary as possible,” and said the traffic and parking patterns could become more forgiving upon further study of the traffic and pedestrian flow through the area.
“We’re trying to be as understanding as possible to folks who have property on Central Avenue while also weighing the safety concerns with having students arriving to and leaving school,” he said.
ATHENS MAYOR STEVE PATTERSON, when reached Wednesday morning, said the city is working with the School District to ensure the safety of students in the area. The city plans to find a way to help the nearby church and Sheltering Arms residents address parking issues in the area, he added. The mayor deferred any other comments to Athens Public Works Director Bob Heady, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning before The NEWS’ Wednesday early afternoon print deadline.
Multiple West Side residents expressed displeasure with the parking changes in threads on the Athens West Side Facebook page.
Local landlord Marc Gagliano said he was frustrated in one of those comments.
“I hope this plan is reconsidered,” he wrote. “My company will be contacting representatives and examining our legal options – we believe this plan will amount to the city unfairly taking away access and parking from our property (already rented to tenants). What a fiasco of a plan – I’m really disgusted with the planning and engineering that is going on lately in Athens.”
Local business owner Michelle Ajamian said in another comment that “the map of no parking zones is going to impact residents with disabilities and the staff that help them.”
Resident Megan Almeida said in one post that she’s upset about the impact the plan will have on people without driveways.
“People who don’t have driveways are now forced to figure out where the hell they can park when they come home,” she wrote. “We are residents who have small children, babies, pets but now have to park far away from our homes to unload and load our cars.”
The Athens NEWS will update this story with more comments from city and school officials today (Thursday) online at www.athensnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.