A local woman was indicted Friday on two felony charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court in connection with the shooting death of a man on West Washington Street in Athens earlier this month, although isn’t alleged to have pulled the trigger.
Dylan Secoy, 26, of Albany, who was arrested for allegedly shooting that man on West Washington Street on Jan. 5, has been charged in Athens County Municipal Court with one count of murder. However, that charge was dismissed Friday while other charges were being considered for presentation to a grand jury (though as of Wednesday his case did not appear to have been resented yet).
Secoy on Wednesday remained incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.
Rachael Povosky, 18, of New Marshfield, initially was charged with complicity to murder after being arrested with Secoy in West Virginia on the same day as the shooting. However, that charge was dismissed prior to the case being bound over to Athens County Common Pleas Court. Instead, Povosky so far has only been indicted by an Athens County grand jury on third-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
As of Wednesday, Povosky was incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on $80,000 bond, according to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
Blackburn explained Tuesday that Povosky is accused of helping Secoy flee the area, as well as “disposing of the firearm that is no longer available to the state” as evidence.
Blackburn added that despite Secoy initially being charged with murder, and Povosky initially being hit with the complicity charge, “it does not appear that the original charges will stand as they were.”
Asked if that means the potential for Secoy to not be indicted on a charge of murder, Blackburn said, “I don’t see it (the case) moving forward on that charge.”
“I think given the information at the time it (murder charge) seemed appropriate,” Blackburn added, referring to the Athens Police Department’s investigation of Secoy. “But we have a duty to get to the truth so that’s what we’re trying to do here.”
Blackburn said that his office is continuing to investigate that case since it was presented to his office by the Athens Police.
The APD was called at approximately 5:08 Sunday morning (Jan. 5) to West Washington Street in Athens in response to a report of a shooting occurring in the area of 117 W. Washington, according to a police release issued that day. Officers arrived to find Floyd Lester Hart, 37, of Campbell Road near Athens, with a gunshot wound.
Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle later confirmed that the shooting occurred outside on West Washington Street on the “street/sidewalk” next to a car.
Hart was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, the release reported.
Anybody with more information on the shooting should contact Prosecutor Blackburn’s office at 740-592-3208.
