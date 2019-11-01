A number of issues of local importance and contested races will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot in Athens County.
For one, Athens city has contested races for mayor and three at-large Athens City Council seats. Nelsonville City Council also has a contested race for several City Council seats.
A variety of levies, and a proposed increase to the county sales tax are on the ballot as well.
For a rundown on what to expect on the ballot in your local election, you can find a full list by going to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/cands.html.
The Athens County League of Women Voters also has held multiple candidate forums for the contested races in the county. You can watch video of all of those events by going to https://www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org/.
Meanwhile, The Athens NEWS has covered several of those candidate forums for you reading pleasure. You can find them below:
You can also check out our coverage of the county's sales-tax increase here and here, with the 0.25 percent, five-year hike meant to expand funding for Athens County 911 and the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
Meanwhile, you can find more information about some of the levies on the ballot at the links below:
Finally, for information on many of the other candidates and issues in Athens County, you can check out the League of Women Voters' Candidate Guide, which was published by The Athens Messenger and is not behind a pay wall (just click the arrows to the left or right to navigate the guide).
You can vote early by going to the Athens County Board of Elections during their office hours between today and Monday, or, you can vote on election day anytime between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at your polling location. You can look up your polling location by going to this link on the Board of Elections' website.
