At Bob Wren Stadium in Athens, when you look out onto the field and in the stands at a Southern Ohio Copperheads game, your gaze is greeted by dozens of snake wranglers clad in bright orange shirts.
Huh?
OK, some explanation obviously is in order.
In the sticky heat at this mid-July home game, Ohio University student interns, affectionately called snake wranglers, are everywhere. They run the ticket booth, they assist fans in the stand, and they even take turns stuffing themselves into the mascot. To put it simply: they run the show.
Each year, for 16 seasons now, dozens of these snake wranglers stay in Athens for the summer to gain valuable experience in operating the front end of a baseball team, according to Copperheads General Manager Kayla Hunter. The Copperheads are part of the Great Lakes Collegiate Summer Baseball League (GLSCL), a league for college prospects to stay active in baseball over the summer. (The Copperheads ended their season Tuesday at 23-18, just missing the playoffs after a loss to the Richmond Jazz.)
Hunter took respite in the air-conditioned field office from what was undoubtedly one of the hottest and most humid baseball games of the year. It took place on July 11.
A May 2019 graduate of OU, Hunter is a master’s student serving her fellowship with the Copperheads. She is responsible for around 35 summer interns.
Hunter and others describe what the interns are doing as a “learning lab,” an opportunity for students in the field of sports management, marketing or communications to obtain practical, hands-on practice running a baseball team.
“What’s most meaningful to me is that it’s all student operated,” Hunter said. “I mean, you hear it, and I just really want people to grasp and understand that we have a faculty adviser, but she is hands off.”
Here, they put their ideas in practice. For example, Hunter explained how Troy Forward, the team’s director of merchandising, came to her that evening looking for approval for a package deal at the merchandising tent.
Forward wanted to offer a T-shirt, a Copperheads hat and a media guide for $30. Hunter gave her approval, and emphasized the important role that initiative takes in the operation of the baseball team and its games.
“Hey Troy, how much profit are you going to make? Does it make business sense?” Hunter said, recalling the conversation she had earlier. “He said yes; I said do it.”
Hunter emphasized the significance of the intern aspect, explaining that this season’s motto and hashtag is #communityownedstudentoperated. She said they wanted to focus on this so people realize what the students are accomplishing and how the Copperheads benefit the community.
“It’s literally what our hashtag is; to see that these are all undergrad students, it’s amazing,” Hunter said. “I would compare it to a minor league experience.”
While Hunter is a graduate student, most other interns are rising sophomores and juniors, like Lizzie Schoonmaker, the team’s director of media and communications, is studying sports management and marketing at OU, with a focus on event production. Ideally, she said she would like to help organize a major event like the Olympics or the Super Bowl.
But here at the Copperheads game she gains the experience she needs to operate the front end of an event. “I enjoy the turnover of being responsible for the event itself,” she said.
Schoonmaker oversees a staff of 12 students in her department; they create game recaps, engage on social media, and broadcast the game online. They operate the PA system, and they also help with marketing.
Schoonmaker must always be thinking on her feet, and bouncing from one place to the next.
That night, she put out one fire after another, managing each mini-crisis as it arose. A player needed a golf cart to get to his car to get a belt. The microphone was nowhere to be found. The regular PA operator was out; another needed appointed before the game.
“The PA Announcer texted me today saying he wasn’t able to make it, and that’s OK, because we roll with the punches around here,” she told this reporter while walking toward the field to handle another problem.
Schoonmaker said this ability to develop quick-thinking skills is the best experience she gained from her internship.
“The students are learning a lot; we learn everyday, truly,” she said. “It’s a lot of transferable skills; we think on our feet, (and) that’s what I like the most,” Schoonmaker said.
She reiterated what Hunter said about the autonomy provided to the student interns, and how upper management allows them to learn from their successes and mistakes.
“We have senior management, but they don’t affect our day to day (operation),” Schoonmaker said. “We run everything you’re looking at.”
CONOR MILLS, ONE OF THE broadcasters, is a staffer serving under Schoonmaker.
Before his summer internship as the voice of the Copperheads, Mills gleaned experience from his time as a broadcaster in the Alaskan Summer Baseball league.
On his own volition, he brought back from the experience in Alaska the technical know-how necessary to implement live-stream broadcasting for the Copperheads on Facebook Live and YouTube live, while keeping the overhead cost of streaming the games low.
Previously, the Copperheads broadcast of WATH/Power 105, but they no longer broadcast the games over radio waves, he explained.
Mills is joined in the booth by co-host Joey Madore. Mills said the energy they bring to each game is electric.
“We’re really fortunate to broadcast every single game; haven’t really had an off day,” Mills said, laughing. “But we enjoy it; we enjoy the work. We get along really well together; there is great chemistry up in the booth.”
Mills said he enjoys the summer baseball experience, and the community-building experience the Copperheads bring to Athens. “Nothing’s better than broadcasting baseball games during the summer,” he said. “It’s a big community feel; as Annie Brackley says, ‘Community owned, student operated.’”
Another one of Schoonmaker’s staffers, Flannery Jewell, is a staff writer for the Copperheads.
She’s in charge of writing game recaps and press releases, which are published on the Copperheads’ website.
She also works with the social-media team occasionally, and designs some Instagram graphics to be used on the team account.
Jewell reflected on her experience in the press box, and discussed the enthusiasm of the other interns she works with.
“It’s been a lot of fun!” she said. “It definitely beats a 9 to 5 (job). I think that the people here make it a lot better because everyone who is here is here because they want to be, and it’s just a really good sense of community, which is invaluable in an internship.”
Overseeing the interns – the wrangler of the snake wranglers – is Annie Brackley, faculty liaison and mentor to the interns. She is also a professor in the college of business at Ohio University
While she is not in the employ of the Copperheads, she works intimately with the program through unique relationship with Ohio University, to ensure the students get the most of their experience and obtain professional development opportunities.
For example, the university paid a partial scholarship for some of the interns to attend the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) job fair. The president of MiLB, Pat O’Conner, is an OU alum.
“This is an opportunity to have professional development, to interview for internships or jobs,” Brackley said.
She continued with this theme, explaining that the Copperheads program is invaluable to students for a variety of reasons.
“It’s not only an opportunity for students to run a front office, but also engage with alumni and other members of the community, and that’s what this is really all about,” Brackley said.
Beyond the experience and skills the intern gets, she stressed the importance of the interns to the organization.
The interns generate almost all of the money that the organization needs to survive, through the sale of sponsorships, tickets and merchandise, according to Brackley.
“They raise all the money for the organization, she said. “Through the ticket sales, the sponsorships, everything like that, they’re paying to put these players on coach buses. They’re paying for a sorority mansion for the players. That’s expensive.”
Furthermore, she commended the interns for the work they do in the media and communications department.
“The interns are the ones writing the stories; they’re the ones running the social media, managing the press box and managing stats,” she added.
Brackley said she employs the Montessori mode of learning, which is to learn, do, then teach.
Before the season, the interns spend time in one-on-one or group meetings to learn how to operate their position or to plan goals.
Then, they “do,” by running each home game during the season.
Then they teach the incoming class of interns for the next year, to ensure continuity.
The interns also take time after each game to reflect on their performance, Brackley said. “It’s really their opportunity to plan and execute, but the most important part is spending time reflecting on what worked and didn’t work.”
And their model is spreading to other schools and collegiate summer programs, according to Brackley.
Specifically, Saint Clair College in Ontario, Canada, formed a summer collegiate baseball team modeled exactly after the Copperheads model, Brackley said.
She noted that the Copperheads offer value to the community as well. She explained the organization is a 501c non-profit, and essentially is owned by the community.
Hence, the “community owned” portion of the #communityownedstudentoperated hashtag.
She cited to the affordability of attending the games. Tickets are $5, or free with an OU student ID.
“We don’t want to increase the price. We’re the most safe, family-friendly environment that’s around Athens this summer,” Brackley said. “Every time someone buys a T-shirt or pays for a ticket, it’s going back to the team and in a sense, the community.”
