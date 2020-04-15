A viral post on Facebook last week raised concerns about Athens landlords entering rental properties, with renters still inside, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in order to show those houses to prospective future tenants.
The post, by Athens resident and Ohio University graduate student Carlin Stiehl, accused University Off Campus Housing broker Bryan Wharton of entering the home that Stiehl’s renting from UOCH (which manages the home but doesn’t own it) despite a request from Stiehl and his roommate for them to show the property via video only.
Wharton apologized, in an interview with The NEWS on Tuesday, for entering the home, saying he missed the emailed request from Stiehl’s roommate to show the house via video (Wharton had emailed them the day before, on Thursday morning, asking to show the house sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday). Record of the emails provided by both Wharton and Stiehl confirm that Stiehl’s roommate did email Wharton early Thursday afternoon and request the video-only showing .
“Had I seen that email, I would have replied and said, you know, ‘sure, here’s the number’ (to send the video to),” Wharton explained. “Because like they don’t want me in their residence, I don’t want to go into a residence any more than they want me there. I’m not doing this on purpose to provoke someone. It was simply a miscommunication, and for that I am sorry that I did not see it (email).”
Still, Wharton defended himself, maintaining that Stiehl’s Facebook post did not tell the whole story.
The post from Stiehl reads as follows: “We are under strict quarantine due to the nature of our profession and COVID-19 so we don’t potentially infect those in our community and families. Our landlord wanted to show our home and offered us to FaceTime the residence and send in videos, or they would arrive from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. to show the house. We explicitly chose FaceTime due to the nature of the lockdown and the prohibition of all non-essential gatherings. University Off-Campus Housing completely ignored our request.
“They showed up at our residence at 11:10, past their announced time while my roommate was in the shower and I was upstairs, and began roaming through the house touching doorknobs and railings,” the post continues. “I told the person who was in our home that they were to FaceTime due to the nature of the quarantine and that he was not invited into our home and was to leave. He denied all correspondence and continued to show the house while I documented his actions in my underwear since I had no time to even clothe myself.”
The post includes a photo of Wharton flipping Stiehl off with his middle finger as he was about to exit the home. Wharton apologized for that, but said he only did that after Stiehl angrily voiced expletives, repeatedly telling Wharton to leave the house. Stiehl admitted to being upset in a separate interview, but said he didn't recall exactly what he said to Wharton.
Wharton said in the interview that as soon as he realized that Stiehl was still home and made it clear he wanted Wharton to leave, he (Wharton) took video of the attic of the home, and then headed toward the exit. He said he arrived at 11:03 a.m., noting he had other errands to do that morning and wasn’t sure if the tenants would be home. He knocked on the door to their home, Wharton said, and, not hearing a response, let himself in using a key.
TO PAUSE ON THIS particular incident for a moment, under the state of Ohio’s stay-at-home order issued last month, real-estate and rental-property businesses are considered “essential services.”
Jack Pepper, Athens City-County Health Department commissioner, confirmed as much in a statement Monday. He did say that while his agency has been made aware that local leasing offices are still showing available properties to prospective tenants, leasing offices can legally continue their operations under Ohio’s stay-at-home order and federal guidelines.
“Workers responsible for the leasing of residential properties to provide individuals and families with ready access to available housing is listed as an exemption in the Director’s Order,” he said.
Pepper explained that his agency has received numerous requests for clarifications on which businesses are essential and which aren’t since the stay-at-home order was issued.
“We have investigated dozens of complaints on local businesses and have issued orders to fewer than six of those to close,” Pepper said.
Russell Chamberlain, owner of the Athens Real Estate Company, said in an interview Tuesday that he is showing rentals properties and homes on a “case-by-case basis.”
“If a tenant is OK with a property manager accompanying a perspective tenant, then we will show the property,” he said. “If the tenant says that they don’t want that, then we don’t show the property. It’s that simple.”
Chamberlain and Wharton both said that they’ve been working around that by asking tenants to take videos of their rentals (or otherwise the property manager can take videos if tenants aren’t home and the tenants agree to it).
TO RETURN TO the situation with Wharton and Stiehl, Wharton said he was trying to take video of the home as quickly as he could before leaving. He provided The NEWS a play-by-play of him entering the house with videos he took as he walked through it. He did not have a full video of the entire walk-through, because he said he deleted videos of any interactions with the house’s residents (since he was trying to obtain usable video to send to the potential tenants).
The videos show that as Wharton began walking through the home, he realized that Stiehl’s roommate, Stephen Zenner, also an OU graduate student, was in the shower, and spoke with Zenner through the door briefly, telling him he was there to do the video-showing of the property. He said Zenner expressed confusion as to why he was there after the 9-11 a.m. window, but Wharton told Zenner that he had not seen any notice from them about how they’d like to show the house.
Wharton continued to walk through the house, according to Wharton and the video, until he approached the closed door to Stiehl’s room. He knocked on the door, and not hearing a response, opened it slightly; the video shows he closed the door quickly as Stiehl said, “whoa, whoa.”
“All right, sorry, I didn’t hear you,” Wharton said in the video, adding soon after, “That’s fine… You guys never emailed back saying you couldn’t do it.”
Wharton insisted that he wasn’t “confrontational,” and said he wanted to get a video of the attic and then leave, claiming that there was maybe “15 seconds” between when he had opened Stiehl’s door and when he went up into the attic to finish his video. He said Stiehl was telling him he would call the police on him; Wharton said “that’s fine,” but that he’s part of an “essential business” and was allowed to be there.
Wharton then left but not before Stiehl took several photos of Wharton, including of Wharton flipping him off. Wharton said he regretted doing that, but said it was in response to Stiehl hurling expletives at him.
Stiehl said in a follow-up interview Tuesday evening that he didn’t remember exactly what he said, but that he was angry with Wharton showing up at their home, considering the email request Zenner had sent to allow the roommates to show the home via video.
“This was all going down with me getting out of my bed in my underwear,” he said. “I had no idea that he was in the house.”
Stiehl and Zenner (Zenner was on the phone) said they were worried about the spread of the coronavirus, especially considering they might be going back home to live with their families soon after their lease ends.
“If I have to end up going back to my parents, I would prefer not to be infected,” Zenner said. “I would have preferred them (UOCH) to show the courtesy… Everyone else is taking precautions right now. There were no precautions taken. Immediately when he left, I was like, ‘Carlin, what did he touch so I can wipe it down?’”
Wharton said that UOCH probably will stop showing homes in person for the time being, and said the preferred method will be to contact residents and ask them to take video to send along, or otherwise to get the residents in contact with future prospective renters via phone to facilitate the sharing of photos or video.
Stiehl said he appreciated that sentiment, but said he “wasn’t sure that will be followed through with,” arguing that he’s had a hard time getting a response from UOCH or the city of Athens’ Code Enforcement office about alleged code violations in the home, among other issues.
