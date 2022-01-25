From staff reports

Nelsonville wants you ... to shovel your sidewalks. Last week, the city’s Code Enforcement Office issued a reminder to residents that they are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their homes and/or businesses.

If someone complains to the city about an uncleared sidewalk (and the sidewalk has indeed not been shoveled), the owner or occupant will receive a violation notice. Each day the sidewalk is uncleared constitutes a separate offense. Failure to clear sidewalks is a misdemeanor, and anyone who has previously been convicted of the charge will face a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

For more information, contact Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber at (740) 753-1314 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday–Friday at email administration@cityofnelsonville.com.

The City of Athens also requires property owners and/or occupants to remove ice and snow from sidewalks around the property.

