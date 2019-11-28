APD cruiser outside
An Athens Police Department cruiser sits outside of a crime scene in this file photo from February, 2018.

 By Conor Morris

A pedestrian was hurt late Wednesday afternoon upon being struck by a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot, Athens Police Capt. Harvey confirmed in an email early this (Thursday) afternoon.

Harvey said the driver of the vehicle "is known and cooperating with our investigation, which is ongoing." No charges had been filed as of Harvey's email. The police captain said he doesn't expect any further details to be released until the official report is completed, which won't happen at least till Monday.

While Harvey said that Athens County EMS transported the victim to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, he had no further information on whether the person was transported elsewhere after that. His email did not provide a name, gender or other identification for the victim, the extent of the injuries, or any details about what happened.

A Kroger employee who asked not to be identified said people aware of the details had reported that the victim was an older woman who was struck as a pickup truck was backing out of a parking spot. Those sources described the injuries as serious. Those details could not be confirmed.

A spokesperson for Kroger declined to comment while an investigation is pending.  

Without a victim name or destination hospital, The NEWS was unable to determine the victim's medical condition.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year at the Athens Kroger, so the parking lot likely was crowded and busy.

