A pedestrian was hurt late Wednesday afternoon upon being struck by a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot, Athens Police Capt. Harvey confirmed in an email early this (Thursday) afternoon.
Harvey said the driver of the vehicle "is known and cooperating with our investigation, which is ongoing." No charges had been filed as of Harvey's email. The police captain said he doesn't expect any further details to be released until the official report is completed, which won't happen at least till Monday.
While Harvey said that Athens County EMS transported the victim to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, he had no further information on whether the person was transported elsewhere after that. His email did not provide a name, gender or other identification for the victim, the extent of the injuries, or any details about what happened.
A Kroger employee who asked not to be identified said people aware of the details had reported that the victim was an older woman who was struck as a pickup truck was backing out of a parking spot. Those sources described the injuries as serious. Those details could not be confirmed.
A spokesperson for Kroger declined to comment while an investigation is pending.
Without a victim name or destination hospital, The NEWS was unable to determine the victim's medical condition.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year at the Athens Kroger, so the parking lot likely was crowded and busy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.