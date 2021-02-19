The Athens County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Shayne Barnhart, 37, of Athens, who reportedly failed to report to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) following medical furlough.
A nationwide warrant for arrest was filed in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 3 for Barnhart for failure to report to SEORJ. He was previously indicted for failure to comply with order or signal from a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office submitted a request for medical furlough for Barnhart in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, effective Dec. 16 last year, per court documents. The medical furlough request was granted by Judge George P. McCarthy. Because of privacy laws, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn couldn't say why Barnhart required medical attention.
Authorities often send inmates believed to be in need of medical attention to the hospital on furlough to ensure that the county isn’t responsible for footing their medical bills. Inmates are legally required to return to the jail on their own after being discharged.
Barnhart is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and he reportedly weighs roughly 210 pounds, according to the warrant to arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office advised that anybody with information on Barnhart contact its office at 740-593-6633.
