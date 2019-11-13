The Athens and Ohio University police departments have received at least 16 sexual-assault reports since OU’s fall semester started, according to public records provided by both departments.
Most recently, the Athens Police Department on Oct. 30 responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital to pick up a sexual-assault nurse examination (SANE) kit after a reported sex offense that allegedly occurred on Oct. 29. The staff advised the police officer that the victim declined to speak to police and wished to remain anonymous at the time.
Ohio University Police Department similarly responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness on Oct. 30 to pick up another SANE kit, with the victim similarly not wishing to speak to police at the time.
The APD picked up another SANE kit from the hospital on Oct. 27, with the victim similarly wishing to remain anonymous; that reported sexual assault allegedly occurred during the evening of Oct. 26 (the night of the Halloween block party) somewhere in uptown Athens. The APD picked up yet another kit on Oct. 27, this for a rape that allegedly occurred on Oct. 20.
The reports for these cases all have limited information because in each case the victim asked to remain anonymous. That fact doesn’t preclude the victims from coming forward in the future, though for the present, it does present a significant challenge for officers in attempting to investigate the alleged crimes, local police officials have previously told The NEWS.
In other news, the APD received a report from a 19-year-old woman on Oct. 19 that she was the victim of a sexual assault in the uptown Athens area by an “unknown subject.” The assault allegedly occurred around midnight the night before.
The APD received another report of a sexual assault on Oct. 3, in which a 21-year-old woman reported she was raped on the city’s South Side by a “known subject,” around 11 p.m. on Oct. 1.
“The survivor does not wish to speak with law enforcement at this time,” the Oct. 3 incident report said.
The APD received a second report of a sexual assault on Oct. 3, with a 20-year-old woman reporting she was sexually assaulted early in the morning of Sept. 28 on the city’s East Side by a “known subject.”
All of the cases noted above are listed as under investigation by each agency.
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at the university. The confidential center provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student and student survivors of sexual assault alike also can contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens at 740-591-4266. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office also has a victim assistance office, reachable at 740-592-3208.
In other news, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition filed against an OU student in late August has been reduced in Athens County Municipal Court to a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of persistent disorderly conduct (which the student pleaded guilty to in late October).
