The victim in a high-profile child sex abuse case has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court that includes newly disclosed allegations against former Athens County Sheriff Deputy Lt. Jimmy Childs.
Serah Bellar — whose explosive allegations in a 2021 social media post led to criminal charges against her parents, two of her brothers, and Childs — is suing Childs, Athens County, a Waverly church and her parents. Columbus attorney Mike Fradin filed the suit on her behalf.
“For years, those granted the governmental authority and power to take action to protect my client from abuse either actively conspired to protect her abusers or were deliberately indifferent to the abuse,” Fradin said. “It is now my client’s time to hold them accountable.”
The complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Ohio, seeks compensatory and punitive damages under federal and state laws. It charges Childs, Robert and Deborah Bellar, and Dove Outreach with violating the Racketeer Influenced Criminal Organization Act, which is aimed at members of criminal enterprises who engage in a pattern of illegal activity. The same four defendants are accused of civil conspiracy, sex trafficking of children, obstructing justice, compelling and promoting prostitution, child endangerment and violating the Ohio Corrupt Practices Act.
Childs is individually accused of negligence, obstructing justice and violating Serah Bellar's 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law. Athens County, as the operating authority for Athens County Children Services, is accused of gross negligence and failure to provide equal protection.
Background
Serah Bellar, originally of Amesville, went missing in 2020. She resurfaced in late April 2021 with a Facebook post from an account under a fake name. In the since-removed post, she outlined multiple allegations against the Bellar family, including sexual assault from ages five to 12. The post stated that she wanted to wait until she was 18 years old to come forward.
Four members of her family — parents Robert and Deborah Bellar and brothers Josiah and Jonathan Bellar — were arrested in May 2021 on charges related to physical and sexual abuse, as well as conspiring to hide the abuse from authorities. In December 2021, Josiah Bellar pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and child endangering.
Most of the complaint's allegations were discussed in the indictments of Robert and Deborah Bellar.
According to the suit, the sexual abuse stemmed from the parents’ mandate that all their children attend church at Dove Outreach, a church in Waverly, Ohio. At Dove Outreach, the complaint alleges, Pastor James Bellar (uncle to Serah Bellar) would preach “that siblings are meant to procreate with one another.”
Prosecutors have described the church as “cult-like,” although James Bellar and a member of the church deny they are spreading a message of incest.
“Defendant James Bellar’s preaching at the Dove Outreach Church contributed directly to [Serah Bellar]’s abuse,” the lawsuit alleges. “It is in this context that [she] was physically and sexually abused by her family members.”
James Bellar could not be reached for comment.
According to the lawsuit, Athens County Children Services failed to protect Serah Bellar despite multiple reports of the abuse. The first, in February 2017, included text messages describing the sexual abuse. "No action was taken" on the report, the lawsuit alleges — or on subsequent reports in 2018 and 2020. The lawsuit further alleges that caseworker Peggie Lewis, a “close friend” of Deborah Bellar, helped cover up child abuse happening in the home.
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said the commissioners needed to review the lawsuit with legal counsel before Athens County, the entity that operates ACCS, could comment on the allegations.
Jimmy Childs
In May 2021, Childs was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. Childs allegedly deleted evidence of a phone call he had with a member of the Bellar family and provided false information during the course of the prosecutor’s investigation. In July 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, surrendered his peace officer’s license and agreed to assist the prosecution.
The suit expounds on actions described in Robert and Deborah Bellar's indictments and makes new allegations against Childs, who is described as a "close friend" of Robert and Deborah Bellar. The Bellars worked with Childs as volunteer administrators in the Athens County Sheriff's Office Explorers program, which invites children to engage with law enforcement. Several of the Bellar's children participated in the program, according to the suit.
The lawsuit states that Childs knew about physical and sexual abuse in the Bellar household, and not only failed to report it, but also covered up and suppressed evidence. Further, it alleges that Childs himself sexually harassed Serah Bellar when she was a minor.
In one example, the suit states that Childs helped Robert Bellar cover up an instance when Bellar "struck one of his minor sons in the groin so hard that the child had to go to the hospital for treatment.” This attack was not disclosed in the Bellar indictments.
The suit claims that Serah Bellar at least twice asked Childs — while he was in uniform as a representative of the Athens County Sheriff's Office — for help: once at the Athens County Fair and once at the Albany Independent Fair. Childs "took no corrective action" from the county fair report and actually told Robert Bellar about the conversation at the Albany fair. Later that evening, the suit says, Robert Bellar struck Serah Bellar “with enough force to cut (Serah’s) lip and leave a permanent scar near one of her cheekbones.”
The incident at the Albany fair and its aftermath have not been previously disclosed in court documents.
Serah Bellar was later placed in foster care and her family was to have no knowledge of her whereabouts. The lawsuit alleges that Childs, while working as a resource officer in the Federal-Hocking School District, asked Serah Bellar where she was staying and then relayed that information to the Bellar family. That allowed the family to intimidate and harass Serah and her foster family, the suit states, "including an incident where [Serah Bellar] and her foster family were harassed at a local restaurnt by members of the Bellar family."
The lawsuit also alleges Childs sexually harrassed Serah himself, including making a masturbation joke at her expense, giving her "butt bumps" and telling her he was trying to lose weight so he could see “his junk.” These, too, are newly disclosed allegations.
Childs did not respond to requests for comment. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn did not comment about the lawsuit or its allegations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.