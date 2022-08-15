SEORA and Vicinity Ministries' outreach successful

Vicinity Ministries' Pastor Joshua Cook said many people picked up clothing during Saturday's giveaway as well as backpacks and schools supplies provided by Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance.  

 Photo by Miles Layton/Athens News

Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) and Vicinity Ministries’ backpack and clothing giveaway was a big success.

There were 134 backpacks filled with school supplies distributed in about two hours on Saturday at Vicinity Ministries, which is located at 70 N. Plains Road in the strip mall in The Plains next to the Piggly Wiggly.

