SEORA and Vicinity Ministries' outreach successful

Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) and Vicinity Ministries’ backpack and clothing giveaway was a big success.
There were 134 backpacks filled with school supplies distributed in about two hours on Saturday at Vicinity Ministries, which is located at 70 N. Plains Road in the strip mall in The Plains next to the Piggly Wiggly.
“It went really well – we had a lot of people show up. There were people lined up outside the door to come,” said Katie Walters of SEORA.
SEORA Executive Director Chris Nevil added, “Everything was gone within the first hour. It was very successful."
This was SEORA’s first ever backpack drive. Nevil said though the group’s mission has always been geared toward helping the LGBTQIA+ community, “We still in general want to help anybody in need.”
Vicinity Ministries organized the clothing giveaway.
"We had at one time maybe 50 people in this room – you couldn’t even walk around – probably between 175 to 200 people came in to get clothes Saturday,” said Vicinities Ministry’s pastor Joshua Cook
Vicinity Ministries is a network of micro sites that embrace the idea of the “church unleashed” from the building-first status quo.
Cook explained that his church’s mission is to take finances out of the Sunday equation. Vicinity Ministries organizes clothing drives, provides toys, offers meals on the second Thursday of each month and more to help serve the community.
“All the money that comes into the offering plate goes right back into the community,” he said. “The mission to put these churches in small towns throughout southeast Ohio. It’s taking the church building and finances away so we can help people, help communities. We heard from people who said church is about money or certain things. This is a new way of doing church that. Let’s do it the right way.”
