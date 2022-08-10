The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) has partnered with Vicinity Ministries to provide a backpack and clothing giveaway on Saturday.

The event takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Vicinity Ministries, which is located at 70 N. Plains Road in suite 114 – in the strip mall in The Plains next to the Piggly Wiggly. The event is open to everyone, no registration required. Light refreshments provided.

