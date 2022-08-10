The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) has partnered with Vicinity Ministries to provide a backpack and clothing giveaway on Saturday.
The event takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Vicinity Ministries, which is located at 70 N. Plains Road in suite 114 – in the strip mall in The Plains next to the Piggly Wiggly. The event is open to everyone, no registration required. Light refreshments provided.
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources, and outreach to the region’s LGBT population.
Vicinity Ministries is a network of micro sites that embrace the idea of the “church unleashed” from the building-first status quo.
This is SEORA’s first ever backpack drive.
“Our vision and mission has always been geared toward helping the LGBTQIA+ community, but that is not mutually exclusive, we like to benefit those in need,” said Chris Nevil, SEORA Executive Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.