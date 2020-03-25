Shopping seniors

The Athens City-County Health Department shared a helpful infographic on Tuesday explaining various “senior shopping hours” for people who are at a higher risk level during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to patronize various local grocery stores more safely.

We’ll list those hours below. The City-County Health Department noted on its Facebook page that these senior shopping hours also are meant to accommodate immuno-compromised populations of people. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

The senior shopping hours for the local grocery stores are listed below:

• Kroger. Mon-Thurs, 7-8 a.m.

• Aldi. Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

• Kindred Market. The first hour after opening at 8 a.m.

• Save A Lot, Mon-Sun, 9-10 a.m.

• Walmart, Tuesday only, 6-7 a.m.

• Piggly Wiggly, Mon-Sun, 7-8 a.m.

• Dollar General, Mon-Sun, 8-9 a.m.

• Seamans, Mon-Sat, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sunday from 10-11 a.m.

• Big Lots!, Mon-Sat, 9-10 a.m., Sunday from 10-11 a.m.

