The City of Athens announced that Second Street will be closed on Tuesday March 1, between North Lancaster Street and Elizabeth Drive from 9 a.m. until completion for a sanitary sewer lateral repair.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Parking will also be removed in the immediate area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

