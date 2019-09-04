The Lake Snowden water park, owned and operated by Hocking College, ended its second season on Labor Day.

On Sunday afternoon, this reporter observed 12-15 people, mainly kids, playing on the numerous modules/floats in the park, near the lake's swimming area.

Hocking spokesperson Tim Brunicardi said Wednesday that while no final numbers are available for this season, Ken Temple – who oversees Lake Snowden – confirmed that this season exceeded last season in terms of attendance. The biggest change this year, Brunicardi said Temple told him, was in terms of weekend attendance; nearly every weekend was near capacity, he said.

Four new modules/floats were added this year to the collection of inflatables. Hocking College owns the water park along with Lake Snowden as a whole.

