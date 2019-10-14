Two Hocking College students have died as a result of the one-vehicle crash that took place early Friday morning on U.S. Rt. 33 near The Plains. The two were passengers in an SUV that left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the oncoming lanes of the freeway.
The first fatality, Connor Douglas Seevers, 19, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was reported in the Ohio State Highway Patrol media release about the crash issued late Friday morning.
The second, John Douglas “Jack” Fitch, 23, of Columbus, was reported deceased by a family member Saturday, and confirmed dead by a spokesperson at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus late this (Monday) morning.
Both Fitch and Seevers were students at Hocking College, as are four others in the vehicle that crashed Friday morning. Fitch was Med-Flighted from the accident site early Friday, along with another passenger in the crash vehicle.
The relative of Fitch, an uncle, said that like Seevers, his nephew was ejected from the SUV when it left the roadway and rolled.
In addition to Seevers and Fitch, the car carried four other passengers, all of whom suffered injuries of varying severity, the Highway Patrol release said.
OSHP Sgt. Christopher Goss, in an email late Friday morning, said it's his understanding that all but one of the occupants (of the SUV) attended Hocking College. A spokesperson for the college confirmed that in a statement on Monday, confirming Seevers death in that communication and Fitch’s in an updated statement on Monday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Highway Patrol release said, which makes these circumstances different from a two-car crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Rt. 33 at the Johnson Road intersection. That crash, which has sparked renewed discussion about possibly eliminating left turns off the four-lane highway at that spot, involved a young driver allegedly failing to yield as she made such a left turn onto Johnson Road from Rt. 33 northwest-bound. See this story.
Troopers from the Athens Post of the State Highway Patrol are still investigating the one-vehicle fatal crash that took place at about 2 a.m. Friday. That investigation will include toxicology reports on the driver, Sgt. Goss confirmed Friday.
The media release said that the driver, Joshua M. Hughes, 19, of Springfield, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Saturn Vue (SUV) northwest on U.S. Rt. 33, northwest of the Johnson Road/River Road intersection, when the vehicle veered off the left side of the highway into the center median and rolled, coming to rest on its side and blocking the southeast-bound lanes of Rt. 33. The highway was blocked for three hours in both directions after the accident, the release said. Sgt. Goss said it occurred between the Johnson Road turn-off and the Ohio Rt. 682 exit to the northwest.
Seevers was pronounced dead on the scene by the Athens County Coroner, the release said.
Mckale Marie Losey, 19, of Glouster, and Fitch were airlifted from the scene by Med-Flight and taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said. Losey was listed in serious condition at Grant Medical Center as of late this (Monday) morning.
The family member of Jack Fitch said he never regained consciousness from his injuries. The hospital would not confirm Fitch's death on Saturday, saying he was still registered as being in the hospital's critical-care unit.
Cassandra Lynn Carl, 18, of Salem, Ohio, and Lila I. Mortenson, 17, of Nelsonville were transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS then airlifted by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center, according to the Highway Patrol release.
A spokesperson at Grant said this (Monday) morning that neither Carl nor Mortensen was listed in the hospital system, either because they had been released from the hospital or because they or their families had requested that the information not be released.
Elden Demond Burnside, 20, of Wooster and Hughes, the driver, were transported by Athens County EMS to O'Bleness Hospital where they were treated and released, the Patrol release said.
Asked about whether driver impairment was suspected OSHP Sgt. Goss replied, "Due to the severity of the crash we will be completing a thorough, in-depth investigation into the cause of crash. This would include potential reconstruction of the crash, obtaining any digital/computer evidence from the vehicle, interviewing those involved, and obtaining toxicology reports from the driver."
In regard to Hocking College students being involved in the accident, Hocking spokesperson Tim Brunicardi issued a statement late Friday morning (before Fitch passed away on Saturday), and then sent the following updated release, reflecting the second student’s death, late Monday morning:
"As the entire Hocking College campus community is still trying to recover from the tragic news of Connor Seevers’ death last week, we now learn that another student, John “Jack” Fitch, has passed away as well as a result of this devastating and unfortunate accident.
“Obviously, our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of both Connor and Jack as well as the others involved in this heartbreaking event. In addition, we are mindful of how this tragedy is affecting our staff and students and are therefore continuing to provide counseling services to assist all with the grieving and healing process.."
Brunicardi confirmed that in addition to Seevers and Fitch, all but one of the occupants of the crash vehicle are Hocking College students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.