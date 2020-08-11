A second death related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Athens County, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
“On Monday, August 10th, 2020, a second COVID-related death was confirmed in Athens County,” the health department stated in a press release. “While cases in Athens County have declined over the last month, the recent death is a strong reminder of the potential dangers of the disease. People with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19."
The first COVID-19-related fatality was reported by the health department in March. According to the Ohio Department of Health, both fatalities fall in the 60-69 age bracket.
The city-county health department also noted in its press release that of the 515 tested at the drive-thru testing event held on Friday, Aug. 7, two tested positive for the virus. A second free testing event will be held at Athens High School on Friday, Aug. 14 from 1-6 p.m. Registration materials are available on the Athens City-County Health Department website, and materials can be filled out at the event.
Athens County is currently a Level 1 county in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“All residents, regardless of the alert level of their county, should continue to conduct daily symptom checks and stay home if sick. Ohio residents are required to wear a facial covering (with exceptions) in public, even when gathering outside and unable to keep a distance of at least 6 feet,” the Athens City-County Health Department stated in a press release last week.
According to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, Athens County has triggered one of the seven indicators under the alert system: proportion of cases that are not congregate cases. Between July 31 and Aug. 6, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 100 percent.
