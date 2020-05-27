Athens County’s various school districts will see a significant drop in state funding – about almost $1.3 million total – due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-related cuts announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month to Ohio’s state budget.
DeWine announced earlier this month a total of $775 million in state budget cuts to be made to Ohio’s K-12 schools, higher education and Medicaid systems, among other cuts (K-12 schools received $300 million in cuts to their state foundation funding specifically).
The cuts will be occurring over this month and next, before a new state fiscal year begins, with more cuts likely on the horizon.
While Athens County school district superintendents said they were worried about the impact of these and future cuts due to declining state revenue because of the pandemic, federal funding from the coronavirus relief bill passed earlier this year (the CARES Act) will balance out these cuts for now.
Dave Hanning, superintendent of Federal Hocking Local Schools, said in an email earlier this month that his district received a $212,001 reduction in state funding this year.
“That is a significant amount, especially when you consider that our funding was frozen for this year and next,” Hanning said. “Any reductions will certainly impact our district and the programs we provide students. This reduction will be realized in a period of a month and a half, which effectively reduces remaining state funding by 19 percent. The fact that this reduction happened in May doesn’t really allow us to reduce expenses this year, thus forcing us to use our reserves to cover the loss. With discussions on a new school funding formula on hold, we were already having conversations about potential budget reductions from the state (for next year).”
Federal Hocking is receiving about $388,000 in funding from the CARES Act, but that’s a one-time disbursement.
“These reductions place Federal Hocking in a difficult position,” Hanning said. “We added one intervention specialist position at Federal Hocking High School earlier this year in order to adequately serve students with special needs. We have a similar situation at Coolville Elementary where we will likely need to add another intervention specialist position. Additionally, we will need to make our part-time Technology Director position full-time to better prepare and support teaching and learning regardless if we are required to continue to use distance or blended learning. These things are all increased costs and we will need to balance the impact of adding those positions.”
Hanning said he hopes that Federal Hocking can avoid cuts that affect programming as the pandemic continues to hit state and local governments, businesses and homeowners hard in the coming months.
Athens City School District Superintendent Tom Gibbs said in an email earlier this month that the recent state budget reductions – which amounted to about $565,000 – “only tell part of the story.”
He said that in the coming fiscal year, state aid is likely to be reduced by “as much or more” than that amount for ACSD.
“However, this is only one part of our funding,” Gibbs explained. “The two other main sources of funding are property taxes, and in the case of Athens City Schools, income tax. During times of recession, it is not uncommon for property tax delinquencies to increase. It is too early to tell yet the impact this may have, but with recent layoffs and closing of small businesses, etc. it could be significant. These layoffs and closings also result in less earned income, which is the basis for our income tax. It is very clear to us that our income tax collections will, at the very least, level off and most likely will decline. Even small reductions in each of these key areas add up to significant financial strain.”
ACSD did receive about $720,000 in federal CARES Act funding, which Gibbs said is definitely helpful.
However, ACSD also has greater expenses this year than in years past, Gibbs said, with the need to purchase equipment to provide distance learning to the school district after schools were closed by DeWine in March.
There was also a “very large loss” to ACSD’s food service operations, with the 1,140 meals that ACSD has been delivering each day while school is in session being about “half of what we would sell in our cafeterias” usually.
There are some savings to be had from reduced trips for sports games and fuel for busses but Gibbs said it wasn’t clear yet what those savings would look like until the school district closes out the books for this fiscal year.
Gibbs said that ACSD was already reducing positions through attriction each year to maintain costs, and said that will continue into the new fiscal year.
“At this point, we are hopeful that we can continue to keep all of our permanent employees going into next fall,” Gibbs said. “There are some central administrative areas we’ve been looking to streamline, especially as we move towards a new configuration, that may be implemented, but again those are items that have been under consideration prior to the onset of the pandemic.”
Lindy Douglas, superintendent with Alexander Local Schools, said in an email earlier this month that Alexander’s reduction in state funding (about $290,000) is being made up for by the CARES Act funding (about $423,000).
She said Alexander will move forward “cautiously” and see what happens for the new fiscal year beginning in July.
