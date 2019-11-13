It’s not hard to find rolling hillsides and tree-lined back roads in Athens County, with deer crossing over a muddy creek, autumn yellow and brown leaves fluttering from trees overhead. Yet, one of these familiar drives might just take you to an event at SuBAMUH, a 151-acre plot of land where, behind the scenic views, it isn’t at all what you’d expect.
SuBAMUH, which stands for the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Unrest Home Womyn’s Land Trust, was founded in 1979 when Mary Morgan and her partner Jan Griesinger purchased the land. Jolena Hansbarger, a steward who lives there with her wife Loran Marsan, explains, “SuBAMUH is a women-centered and LGBTQ-focused, feminist, nonprofit.” The land is also a conservation easement that hosts events such as the annual Witches Wood-Gathering, Potluck and Haunted Trail on Oct. 19.
In 1992, the land was incorporated, and in 1995 it received a 501C3 IRS tax-exempt status as a feminist education center. Throughout the decades, SuBAMUH (pronounced Suh Bam’ Uh) has focused on these areas in the women-centered community: providing education and events for marginalized peoples, while also offering a beautiful and safe space (especially economically) to those who need it for a day or week of rest, or who might need it for longer living accommodations.
“The biggest thing now is that SuBAMUH is welcoming to everyone,” Hansbarger explained.
Hansbarger and Marsan (who playfully refer to themselves as Marsbarger), who are also organizers of the PRISM: LGBTQ Youth Art Program in Athens, have been living and tending SuBAMUH since the summer of 2018, when they moved there after submitting a proposal with three others to open the land to all genders. (Currently, no male-identifying people live on the land, though they are allowed to visit.)
“This decision was not made lightly,” the website reads, “and is an effort to continue the mission of feminist education, safe space and land stewardship in a changing landscape and community.”
As a nonprofit, the land trust is governed by a board of nine women, many of them non-residents. It has additional members who don’t live on the land but support it financially through donations. The board, the members, and the residents all have a shared goal: to serve both the land and the community.
The extensive acreage is composed of wooded and mowed tent sites, a no-fish pond with a floating dock, a primitive cabin named the Star House, a couple more houses, areas for RVs to park with electrical hookups, a barn with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and meeting area, and a farmhouse whose living space (including laundry facilities and a dining area) is shared and open.
“We’re also very interested in other groups hosting retreats, or events on the land for indoor or outdoor activities,” Hansbarger noted.
She said that she lives in one of the houses. “Every land resident is required to work 10-20 hours per month for land maintenance, upkeep of the trails, campsite maintenance, and landlord housing duties (we are also our own landlords),” Hansbarger explained, also noting needed conservation tasks such as the removal of invasive species or the hundreds of pawpaw seeds they collected for planting next spring.
“Each resident must also serve on a committee that serves the board, so we have other tasks outside of our regular hours that we spend working on women-centered and LGBTQ-focused programming,” she said.
At the recent Witches Wood-Gathering, as Hansbarger drove visitors in a golf cart to see the pond at sunset, she pointed out the star-shaped cabin stationed near the brushy tree line and talked about living in such a scenic area of southeast Ohio. A young visitor and her father climbed out to explore as birds trilled in the golden-hour light.
“(M)ost of us are just super thankful to be able to wake up to such a beautiful place every day. And, living in the country and doing feminist work is something we’ve all wanted at one point in our lives,” Hansbarger said in an interview later that week, “(T)o have a combination of both, I think, is hard to find.”
