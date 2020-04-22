The U.S. Rt. 50 sewer project once again has gone out to bid, this time with cost-cutting changes, after a bid solicitation for the major infrastructure project failed to draw any interested contractors at the bid opening last month.
The bid opening is now scheduled for June 2. If changes in specs for the project fail to draw interest from contractors, the Athens County Commissioners will be under considerable pressure to abandon the long-planned project. However, they’re hoping that changes recommended by the project engineer will lead to a successful bid process this time around.
The Commissioners and other involved parties agreed April 14 to rebid the project, following approval of the rebidding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A legal ad appeared in the Athens MessengerSaturday with the new specs for the project, for which constructions costs are now estimated in the base bid at $24,573,000.
The base project area bid calls for installing 128,000 feet of gravity sanitary sewer, 32,000 of force main (lines that run from pumps), and 12 regional pump stations.
In the new bid solicitations, associated parties agreed to increase the bid duration from four to six weeks; lower the backfill requirements to allow for a less expensive/easier substitute fill; allow the option of the project being bid in three smaller sections; and create alternate bid items for technical components, including manhole/wet-well coatings.
Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden worked with the project engineer to approve a lower-grade backfill, in this case sand.
The main reasons contractors had not bid on the first round, officials said, were the construction time period for the scope of the project and the bid duration being too short for accurate bids to be submitted. One contractor told County Engineer Jeff Maiden that it would take his team six weeks to submit any bid.
The project scope was a major stumbling block, with contractors not prepared to commit to completing such a big project within the two-year construction window.
That explains why the new bid solicitation includes options for contractors to either bid on three smaller projects that add up to the total project area, or on the entire project area. The single big project was the only option the first time around.
The reason the team hopes to rebid so quickly is due to a funding deadline – the USDA has approved about $17 million for the project through a loan, which originally had an interest rate of about 2.25, Rich Kasler, director of the Athens County Soil and Water District, explained in the meeting April 14. The current interest rate is about 1.4 percent, but that rate is expected to change after June.
About 100 of the 1,290 customers included in the project may be dropped to reduce the overall cost, though that’s still undecided. The areas the project engineer, Kyle Schweiterman, lead engineer with HDR Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm conducting design work for the project, recommended dropping include Nurad Road, with nine users; Glen Road, with 10; Beachwood Estates, with 29; the Beechwood/Ervin Road area, with five users; Edgewood Lane, with 16; and Whitland Lane, with 31 users.
“These are the most inefficient areas when looking at a construction cost per user,” Schwieterman explained.
These areas will not be officially dropped from the project, the commissioners decided. Instead, the project will utilize a less expensive, locally sourced granular backfill, if approved by the USDA; and will be put out to bid with five alternative project scopes including those areas. This would allow the project administrators to award a bid for a limited project if the outer-lying areas are not feasible within the price range.
This major sewer project, encompassing a number of rural subdivisions and other residences and businesses in the U.S. Rt. 50/Ohio Rt. 32 corridor to the southwest of Athens (and off Radford Road and Ohio Rt. 56), has been on Athens County’s radar for 25 years. In 1995, the state EPA sent a notice to the county, detailing environmental concerns related to the use of septic-tank systems in those areas. The project would be served by the sewage treatment plant in the city of Athens.
The Rt. 50 West project has been approved to receive $14.3 million as a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and another $14.5 million in funding from the USDA as a 40-year loan. The overall project cost was estimated at $34.5 million, which includes engineering, legal and land acquisition expenses on top of construction. The construction part of the overall cost originally was estimated at $26.6 million (with the current bid solicitation envisioning $24.57 million construction costs).
Under the plans in place as of last month, users in the sewer district would pay no property tax assessments but would have to pay a monthly “user fee” for the service, estimated at around $68 monthly. Some of that would go toward debt retirement.
They’ll also have to pay one-time costs for tying into the system and abandoning their septic systems. Those combined costs previously were estimated at $2,500, though the expense will vary according to “property features.” In some cases, with a longer distance between the main sewer line and the home, or the necessity for a deeper trench, the cost could be considerably higher.
It will still be too expensive for the average homeowner. Plus the monthly sewer charge will continue to go up every time Athens has a rate increase. The current economic climate related to the coronavirus should also make the county commissonors think twice about proceeding with this project.
