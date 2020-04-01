Almost 200,000 people filed unemployment claims in Ohio during the week ending on March 21 when the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) containment measures really ramped up. During that same week, 861 Athens County residents filed for unemployment (about 1.3 percent of our population), with 284 continued claims from previous weeks.
That county-by-county data is according to statistics provided by the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services last week. Per new statistics provided Thursday, another 272,1117 people filed for unemployment the following week (March 22-28)
Despite the large number of claims in Athens County, it’s not representative of the total number of people who have been laid off or otherwise had hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. For one, the number only represents those claims filed on the week of March 15-21 (ODFJS counts weeks from Sunday to Saturday). We'll work this week to get updated county-by-county numbers for last week.
Also, Ohio’s unemployment claims system has been massively overloaded since mid-March, starting after Ohio’s leaders began shutting down large swathes of society (starting with schools and university/colleges then mass-gathering bans and bar and restaurant dining-room closures, followed by a larger ban on non-essential business operations).
While Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted has said that all unemployment payments will be backdated to the date that somebody lost their job or had their hours reduced, that doesn’t necessarily help people struggling to even get their initial unemployment claim filed. Phone lines with the ODJFS call center associated with unemployment claims have been overloaded, and the website has had capacity issues, with lengthy lag times in loading pages. Still, officials have suggested that people apply through the website rather than by calling, due to a lack of adequate staffing.
Chris Monday, an Athens resident who worked part-time at several local businesses, including Jackie O’s Taproom and Precision Imprint, is just one local worker who has struggled to navigate that system over the last two weeks (he said he began trying to get his application just before the bar-and-restaurant dining-room closure in mid-March).
“I was on hold for an hour and 15 minutes once before I gave up,” Monday said. “Heather (his partner) called to try and get through 53 times in a row one morning before she finally gave up.”
Monday said he finally managed to get his claim in, but said it’s been difficult to get questions answered in a timely manner. He said he still hasn’t seen any unemployment check yet for any of his jobs.
“I’m just trying to stay patient and calm because I know I’m not the only one,” Monday said. “There are many, many people that are in the same boat.”
One further barrier is that people do need to file a “weekly claim” while on unemployment to keep enrolled. That’s according to Bret Crow, a spokesperson person for ODJFS, who described it as a “weekly claim which consists of going online and answering some questions every week to show they (unemployment recipients) were able and available for work and if they received any pay that week.”
According to the weekly unemployment analysis from ODJFS, the March 15-March 21 week saw an increase in unemployment claims of over 2,687 percent compared to the week prior. In all of 2019, there were about 364,603 new unemployment claims total.
According to the data, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) had the highest total number of unemployment requests that week, with 24,883 total new claims (and 7,438 continued claims from previous weeks). Franklin County (Columbus) had the second most, with 23,527 claims, followed by Hamilton County (Cincinnati) with 13,053 claims.
In our region, Washington County/Marietta had 617 new claims during that week, compared with 345 new claims in Hocking County/Logan; 433 in Perry County; 261 claims in Jackson County; 258 in Gallia County; 165 claims in Meigs County; 133 claims in Morgan County; and 77 claims in Vinton County.
