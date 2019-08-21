Rocky Brands is undergoing a 94,000-square-foot expansion of its Hocking County distribution center in Logan. The current distribution center covers nearly 192,000 square feet. A groundbreaking event was held on Aug. 19.
In addition, according to a news release, Rocky Brands is planning for additional job growth at its corporate headquarters in Nelsonville. The project will retain 315 existing jobs and create 14 additional positions by 2022, resulting in a fixed asset investment of more than $5 million, the release said.
“We and our partners at JobsOhio are excited for this expansion,” Mike Jacoby, president of the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG), said in the release. “Rocky Brands was founded in Nelsonville, where it has grown to become a leading brand of premium outdoor footwear, and this expansion will further strengthen its operations here. Rocky’s investment in the region is greatly appreciated.”
Rocky received Enterprise Zone Agreement exemptions through local collaborative efforts, as well as a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant to assist with this project, the release said.
“The Hocking County CIC was very happy to bring Green Township, the Logan-Hocking School District, Tri-County Career Center, and other county officials to meet with Rocky Brands and successfully negotiate an Enterprise Zone Agreement for the new expansion,” Joy Davis, executive director of the Hocking County CIC, said in the release. “Rocky Brands has consistently demonstrated their commitment to our schools and community. We are proud to partner with them on this latest endeavor.”
In the release, Jason Brooks, CEO of Rocky Brands, Inc. said his company has been a part of the southeast Ohio community since its founding. “…We’re thrilled to be able to expand our operations here thanks to the support and cooperation of many organizations in the area. We look forward to getting started on the expansion of our distribution center and doing our part to grow the business and employment capabilities of this region.”
Founded in 1932, Rocky Brands designs, develops, manufactures and markets premium-quality outdoor, work, western, public service and military footwear as well as outdoor and work apparel and accessories. The Rocky Brands family includes owned brands Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand Michelin Footwear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.