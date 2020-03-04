Anyone who made the mistake of taking Richland Avenue to get into or out of uptown Athens this week knows already that the road is closed near the West Green of Ohio University.
Rietschlin Construction, Inc., the contractor for the Richland Avenue Pedestrian Passageway Project, began construction activities this week, according to a news release from the city.
Construction requires a closure on Richland Avenue between West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane for 179 days according to the signs at the project location.
Local traffic is being maintained on West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane throughout the project. The vehicle detour is South Shafer Street and West Union Street, the release said. A detailed pedestrian detour utilizes temporary sidewalks and existing sidewalks to guide pedestrians to West Green and Baker Center.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636. Project updates will be posted on the City website www.ci.athens.oh.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.