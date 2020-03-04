Richland closed
The barriers at Richland Avenue near OU's West Green leave no doubt. The road is closed and will stay that way for several months.

 By Conor Morris

Anyone who made the mistake of taking Richland Avenue to get into or out of uptown Athens this week knows already that the road is closed near the West Green of Ohio University.

Rietschlin Construction, Inc., the contractor for the Richland Avenue Pedestrian Passageway Project, began construction activities this week, according to a news release from the city.  

Construction requires a closure on Richland Avenue between West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane for 179 days according to the signs at the project location.

Richland ave closure sign
Richland Avenue will be closed till late summer.

Local traffic is being maintained on West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane throughout the project. The vehicle detour is South Shafer Street and West Union Street, the release said. A detailed pedestrian detour utilizes temporary sidewalks and existing sidewalks to guide pedestrians to West Green and Baker Center. 

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636. Project updates will be posted on the City website www.ci.athens.oh.us.

OU pedestrian tunnel rendering_brick
The design engineering firm’s rendering of the proposed Richland Avenue pedestrian tunnel.
