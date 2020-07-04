A Reynoldsburg man died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on July 4, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Dead is Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24.
The crash occurred on July 4 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Athens Post reported.
Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Stewart Street near East Union Street in Athens. The Jeep reportedly had an "excessive" number of passengers when it attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb, the Athens Post stated in a press release.
Hill-Delaney, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens where he subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Alcohol involvement is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the Athens Post.
OSHP reminds motorists to wear safety belts at all times when operating or being a passenger in a motor vehicle. OSHP also advises that those who plan to consume alcohol should designate a sober driver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.