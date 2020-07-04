A Reynoldsburg man died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on July 4, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Dead is Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24.

The crash occurred on July 4 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Athens Post reported.

Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Stewart Street near East Union Street in Athens. The Jeep reportedly had an "excessive" number of passengers when it attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb, the Athens Post stated in a press release.

Hill-Delaney, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens where he subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol involvement is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the Athens Post.

OSHP reminds motorists to wear safety belts at all times when operating or being a passenger in a motor vehicle. OSHP also advises that those who plan to consume alcohol should designate a sober driver.

