Revelations about marijuana plant's discovery

By Miles Layton
Recently my 11-year-old son Joseph was walking around Athens’ west side neighborhood when he made a discovery that he ran home to share with me.
The boy had discovered a marijuana plant growing in a bucket on someone’s porch.
First, yes, I was stunned that my son would know what marijuana looks like, particularly the first plant he had ever seen in real life.
Skeptical, I gave him my cellphone, told him to take a photo.
He not only took a photo, but he did a quick video snippet to prove to me what he saw. As soon I saw the photos/video, I went to investigate. Sure enough, there was the weed planted in a plastic pot on someone’s front porch, not some random wild plant growing by a ditch somewhere.
I’m not the first person to discover marijuana growing hither and dale.
In 2018, former longtime Athens News Editor Terry Smith found a tiny grove of baby marijuana plants growing uptown in two city-owned planters on city sidewalk during his lunch hour in early June. He wrote a pretty good column “Hidden in plain sight: Pot turns up in uptown planters” which can be found here: https://www.athensnews.com/news/local/hidden-in-plain-sight-pot-turns-up-in-uptown-planters/article_23acfbdc-674c-11e8-9adf-432821c048ca.html?fbclid=IwAR16v1XlFWEx6LrqR2DpG3CzL_tKtBTeeeekIHLA09tyd2F7a2QGWia6hu4
After reading Smith’s article, I did not want to reveal my son’s discovery to police because he didn’t want to be labeled a “NARC” so soon after moving to town, however, I was curious as to what the city’s laws are regarding marijuana. A proud member of the Scouts, my son was concerned about the law because it seemed to him and me that perhaps people shouldn’t be growing marijuana out in the open as if it were a mere tomato plant.
Attitudes toward marijuana usage have changed over the years from the days when folks smoked pot behind closed doors and maybe had a fan blowing by a window and a towel blocking the bottom crack of the door to keep smoke from going in the hallway. Then, you were worried about a drug conviction, getting kicked out school and much more.
Nowadays when I was at a recent concert downtown, someone was blazing away without care or concern.
Live and let live I guess.
Recent comments made during a City Council meeting by Ari Faber of Athenians for Bodily Autonomy suggested that Athens might be considered a sanctuary city of sorts for cannabis users. The group wants Athens to be sanctuary city for reproductive health freedom, a place where prosecutors and police redirect their law enforcement efforts to other matters.
Doing a little research into the Athens’ cannabis law, I learned it’s based on legislation in other Ohio cities including Toledo, Newark, Bellaire, Logan and Roseville, according to a story in the Athens News that can be found at: https://www.athensnews.com/news/local/citizens-toke-to-celebrate-local-pot-reform/article_e7766ada-6458-11e9-b804-bbb5aec1f3ee.html
The story said recreational marijuana use is still illegal in Athens under state and federal law, but the ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.
I reached out to Police Chief Tom Pyle after everything I had seen and heard in Athens. Perhaps the city’s law stood in contrast to state law regarding cannabis usage?
“The laws about growing marijuana have not changed in Athens,” he said. “In fact, no law has really changed in comparison from the state law, however, in a referendum around 2017 I think, Athens voters passed a law revision that essentially provided for $0 fine and $0 court costs associated with use, possession and gifting of small amounts of marijuana.
That coupled with the 2019 passage of Senate Bill 5B 57, which requires marijuana to be tested to be differentiated between hemp, essentially rendered the issue senseless to enforce.
Most agencies in Athens County, sans the Ohio State Highway Patrol, don’t really enforce possession and use any longer, but that’s not much different in Columbus and other areas. So no Ohio law can or has been preempted, but the fines and costs associated with conviction on use and/or possession in small amounts are nullified in Athens.”
Then I asked Pyle about a single plant.
“One plant would likely be construed as personal use, yes,” he said.
The plant my son found has long since disappeared.
Being a modern day Rip Van Winkle when it comes to Athens, I can say with certainty that things have changed. That said, a lot of things have stayed the same too – friendly people and a good place to live and let live.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
