Revelations about marijuana plant's discovery

That’s no tomato plant, but instead it is a marijuana plant familiar to many folks in Athens. Recreational marijuana use is still illegal in the City of Athens under state and federal law, but the ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.

By Miles Layton

Recently my 11-year-old son Joseph was walking around Athens’ west side neighborhood when he made a discovery that he ran home to share with me.

