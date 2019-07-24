Local restaurants and pubs are coming together to showcase the best in Athens dining options during Athens Restaurant Week, set for July 26 through Aug. 2.
In this special week hosted by the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gordon Food Service, according to a news release, local residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the menus of Athens County restaurants and pubs.
Thirteen businesses are participating in the week-long event, a project of a newly-formed Food and Libations Group hosted by the county Convention and Visitors Bureau as part of their Partnership Engagement Program.
Sean Kiser, owner of Kiser’s Barbeque and president of the ACCVB Board of Trustees, serves on the Food and Libations Group. In the news release, he said he expects this event to become an annual part of the Athens summer line-up.
Part of Restaurant Week includes a commitment to regional food security, with a small portion of each sale being donated by participating restaurants to the Athens County Food bank, with a match by Gordon Food Services.
Participating restaurants include Casa Nueva, Kiser’s Barbecue, Athens Bread Company, Brenen’s Café’, Cutler’s Restaurant, Dr. Mai’s Thai Kitchen, Lui Lui, Eclipse Company Store, O’Betty’s Red Hots, OMG Chicken, The Pigskin, Terrace Café at Shade Winery and the West End Cider House. Other restaurants and bars are encouraged to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.