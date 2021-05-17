A local non-profit expanded a funding pool to support projects that address racial equity in Athens County.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed urgency to address long-standing challenges in Athens County, including racial equity, the Athens County Foundation stated in a press release. In response, the foundation’s Board of Directors approved expanding the organization’s Response Fund.
Initially launched to meet needs specifically caused by the pandemic, the Response Fund can be deployed to meet other needs as well, leaders of the Athens County Foundation found.
“The Response Fund model encouraged us to think differently about how we support organizations,” shared Athens County Foundation Executive Director Kerry Pigman said in a press release. “While the annual grant cycle model is effective to fund a broad range of organizations and projects, adding a responsive approach allows us to support emergent and specific needs as well.”
Pigman additionally noted that two groups have benefited from the funding thus far, one being a sub-committee of the foundation’s Racial Equity Coalition to partner with Ohio University to create a fellowship to study healthcare’s relationship with minority groups.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood did not immediately return a request for comment.
In 2018, community members formed the Racial Equity Coalition of Athens County, a collaborative space for those working to promote and advance racial equity. For example, the coalition is currently acting as a sounding board for Athens City Council as it carries out its racial review of city code, which it committed to in June of last year.
Another group that received funding from the Response Fund, Pigman said, was Stuart’s Opera House, which is utilizing the funding to host roundtables and panel discussions about how arts organizations can better work toward racial equity.
The opera house received $2,000 from the fund and utilized the money to host its Anti-racism and the Arts Summit, held on April 21, said Chloe Musick, marketing and public relations director of Stuart’s Opera House.
Musick noted that Stuart’s hopes to release the keynote addresses from the summit on YouTube.
Through the combined efforts of the Athens County Foundation, the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville, Rocky Community Improvement Fund, and Sisters Health Foundation, the Response Fund will continue considering funding needs prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Proposals are reviewed on a rolling basis. Updates and application guidelines regarding the Response Fund can be found at athensfoundation.org/response-fund/.
