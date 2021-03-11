State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) in a statement on Wednesday endorsed Senate Bill 22, which aims to bolster the legislature’s ability to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s public health orders.
Edwards, who served as a joint-sponsor of the bill, indicated his belief that the measure is a healthy check on the executive branch, which he and many other members of the Republican-controlled legislature say has exercised too much power over Ohioans throughout the pandemic.
“There is a natural tension between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government,” Edwards said. “That’s healthy and a cornerstone of our form of government. The checks and balances that exist in our democracy are vital to protecting the rights and freedoms of Ohioans. This bill strikes and importance (sic) balance. It allows officials to respond to emergencies, to protect citizens in times of crisis. But it also says that authority is not unlimited.”
The bill, if adopted, would create a legislative oversight committee for DeWine and The Ohio Department of Health, an idea Edwards floated last month when he introduced a similar piece of legislation into the House that was ultimately folded into the Senate bill. The Ohio Legislative Service Commission (OLSC) opined in its nonpartisan analysis of Edwards’ bill that the creation of such a committee could be unconstitutional, The Athens Messenger reported.
The Senate bill, which received no support from Democrats, will allow the legislature to rescind certain health orders issued by the governor and ODH, according to a nonpartisan analysis by the OLSC. It also would prohibit the governor from issuing states of emergency, including those specific to public health, beyond 90 days without the General Assembly’s approval. The OLSC warned that both provisions may not be constitutional.
The bill, passed in both chambers, is expected to be vetoed by DeWine. But House Speaker Rep. Bob Cupp said he’s certain there are enough votes for an override. Senate leadership also committed to holding a vote to override DeWine’s expected veto, according to The Ohio Capital Journal.
The measure is the latest in a string of attempts by the legislature to undermine the public health powers of the state’s executive branch. Earlier in the year, a similar bill was vetoed by DeWine, and former Republican Senate President Larry Obhoff, who was serving his final term, declined to hold an override vote, prompting Edwards to attack him in a Facebook post over the decision.
