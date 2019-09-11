Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, has been named legislator of the year by the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, according to a news release issued by Edwards’ office last month.
Law enforcement leaders commended Edwards for his leadership and commitment to law enforcement and public safety, according to the release.
“When the FOP needs something in the Ohio House of Representatives, Rep. Jay Edwards is always there for us,” Jay McDonald, Ohio FOP legislative chair, said in the release. “Jay truly cares about public safety and those charged with keeping it.”
Gary Wolske, Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio president, said the selection of Edwards as legislator of the year was an easy decision. “Representative Edwards is a true friend to the men and women of Ohio law enforcement,” Wolske said in the release. “His door is always open.”
Edwards has helped champion several legislative initiatives important to law enforcement, and worked closely with state and local leaders to ensure law enforcement’s voice is being heard at the Statehouse, according to the release. During deliberations on the state workers’ compensation budget, Edwards helped gain House approval of an amendment to allow law enforcement and first responders to receive workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder. He also fought for increased funding for local governments in Ohio, the release said.
In the release, Edwards said he’s humbled to receive the honor. “I have tremendous respect for the men and women of law enforcement and the work they do to keep our communities safe,” he said in the release.
