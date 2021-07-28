September 11, 2001, is a day many of us wish we did not have to remember. Could not remember. Certainly few of us imagined tragedy on such a scale.
But we do not — cannot — forget.
Those who were old enough remember where we were when we heard the news. How we reacted. Who we called.
Children may remember adults crying, speaking in hushed voices, leaping to turn off the radio or the television when they entered into the room.
We remember the images of smoke and fire, of rubble and dust. A stunned president continuing to read to small children, feigning calm and normalcy for their sake. The photographs along the fence around the site posted in hopes that “missing” did not mean “dead.”
Most of all, though, we remember the years since then — all the ways, large and small, that our worlds have changed.
It’s time to share those stories. Our stories.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. To commemorate this milestone, the newspapers in Adams Publishing Group’s southeastern Ohio region are collaborating on a special issue that will appear on newstands Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
We’re asking you to submit your stories and memories of 9/11, as well as your thoughts, observations and feelings about the many ways your community and your life changed since then.
Where were you first heard the news, and what was your immediate reaction?
How did the attacks affect your outlook on life? Did it lead you or someone you love to change course?
How did your community respond?
What did you tell your children or students?
If you were too young to remember the actual attacks, what has it been like to grow up in post-9/11 America?
Those are just some examples of questions you might answer. We’re interested in anything you have to share about that day, the immediate aftermath and the years since then. And if you have ideas about a particular story we should include, by all means speak up.
You can share your thoughts and suggestions in any of the following ways:
- Email corinne@athensnews.com using “9/11” in the subject line.
- Fill out the Submit News form at www.athensnews.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/.
- Leave a voicemail at (740) 594-8219, ext. 3.
However you decide to share, do it soon. The deadline to submit your stories, thoughts and suggestions is Wednesday, Aug. 3 — a week from this edition’s publication date.
Now is the time to reflect on that awful day and the two decades following. To share not only our grief and horror, but also our resolve and recovery.
To remember.
